Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre
Hundreds of people blocked a road in Bihar’s Saharsa after a 15-year-old boy’s body was recovered from the toilet of a hostel-cum-coaching centre.
The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed. “The boy was a genius and wanted to become a doctor,” said the boy’s uncle. “We got a phone call from the hostel on Monday that my nephew had escaped from the hostel. We started a search for him [and] on Tuesday his body was recovered from the toilet.”
Also Read | Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held
“Prima facie it appears that the boy was beaten to death,” said Rajmani, a local police officer.
The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar public parks to get facelift with musical fountains, open gyms, play area
- Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation. The decision was later approved by the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
- Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Three arrested for raping girl in Patna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 million Aadhaar-linked PDS cardholders avail foodgrains in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Grants to govt aided schools to be released soon, says minister
- Leaders cutting across the party lines lashed out at the BSEB claiming it put up stumbling blocks unnecessarily in payment of grants to the schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh taxes in Bihar's multi-crore budget for FY ’21-22
- “It is a budget to add pace to Bihar’s inclusive growth story and take development to the next stage," Prasad said on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JDU donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The cheques, worth ₹1,11,11, were handed over to RSS office-bearers by JD(U) national president RCP Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar assembly adjourned amid protests on fuel price hike, board exam paper leak
- The Speaker tried to impress upon members that the house was a platform for meaningful discussions and there was a time for raising all issues, however, it didn't help much.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna minor with disability raped, govt promises compensation, rehabilitation
- The minor girl was rescued by her neighbours after she was abused and attacked by an auto driver in Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder App to Ashwin portal: Bihar ups tech game to bolster health facilities
- CM Kumar said the Wonder App will benefit pregnant women while the Ashwin portal will ensure timely payment to Asha workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar set to table ₹2.15 lakh cr annual budget on Monday
- Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl in Bihar
- On August 25, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in a village in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia police station limits, around 130 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox