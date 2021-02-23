IND USA
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre

The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed.The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST

Hundreds of people blocked a road in Bihar’s Saharsa after a 15-year-old boy’s body was recovered from the toilet of a hostel-cum-coaching centre.

The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed. “The boy was a genius and wanted to become a doctor,” said the boy’s uncle. “We got a phone call from the hostel on Monday that my nephew had escaped from the hostel. We started a search for him [and] on Tuesday his body was recovered from the toilet.”

Also Read | Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held

“Prima facie it appears that the boy was beaten to death,” said Rajmani, a local police officer.

The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing.

