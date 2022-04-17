Central team inspects SSB at DMCH, sets 2 month deadline to complete project

DARBHANGA: Taking notice of the inordinate delays in the last six years, an eight-member central team on Saturday conducted an inspection of the construction of a Super Specialty Block (SSB) at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and directed the executing agency to complete all pending civil works within 45 days and ensure the installation of equipments within 15 days, an official said.

The central team, led by the economic advisor to the ministry of health and family welfare, Nilambuj Sharan, took a serious note that equipments purchased in 2018 are yet to be installed in the SSB.

The chief project manager of HLL Infratech Services Ltd (HITES), which is responsible for the construction work of the SSB, on Sunday said that civil work is at the final stage. “So far, 85% physical work has been completed. Nearly, 15% of civil work is still pending on the fifth and sixth floors,” said Prabhash Vaish, HITES chief project manager.

Meanwhile, the dashboard of Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) revealed that the expected date of completion of the SSB attached to DMCH is now June 30, 2022.

The project is being executed jointly by the Centre and state governments which have allocated ₹120 crore and ₹30 crore respectively.

The 210-bed specialised treatment facilities at the DMCH campus was started in December 2016 and was given an 18-month deadline for its completion. However, many deadlines have been missed since then.

Of the total budget, ₹100 crore was to be spent on the construction of the building while ₹50 crore was earmarked for installation of equipment. Most of the amount to be spent on procurement of equipments has been exhausted. As of now, an amount of ₹2 crore remains to be utilised on procurement of equipments, said an official.