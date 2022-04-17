Central team inspects SSB at DMCH, sets 2 month deadline to complete project
DARBHANGA: Taking notice of the inordinate delays in the last six years, an eight-member central team on Saturday conducted an inspection of the construction of a Super Specialty Block (SSB) at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and directed the executing agency to complete all pending civil works within 45 days and ensure the installation of equipments within 15 days, an official said.
The central team, led by the economic advisor to the ministry of health and family welfare, Nilambuj Sharan, took a serious note that equipments purchased in 2018 are yet to be installed in the SSB.
The chief project manager of HLL Infratech Services Ltd (HITES), which is responsible for the construction work of the SSB, on Sunday said that civil work is at the final stage. “So far, 85% physical work has been completed. Nearly, 15% of civil work is still pending on the fifth and sixth floors,” said Prabhash Vaish, HITES chief project manager.
Meanwhile, the dashboard of Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) revealed that the expected date of completion of the SSB attached to DMCH is now June 30, 2022.
The project is being executed jointly by the Centre and state governments which have allocated ₹120 crore and ₹30 crore respectively.
The 210-bed specialised treatment facilities at the DMCH campus was started in December 2016 and was given an 18-month deadline for its completion. However, many deadlines have been missed since then.
Of the total budget, ₹100 crore was to be spent on the construction of the building while ₹50 crore was earmarked for installation of equipment. Most of the amount to be spent on procurement of equipments has been exhausted. As of now, an amount of ₹2 crore remains to be utilised on procurement of equipments, said an official.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Another arrested; 2 juveniles among 23 held so far
The Delhi Police has arrested one more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, the DCP northwest Delhi said. The accused, identified as a resident of Jhangirpuri, Salim, has been previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case at Jahangirpuri police station. So far, 21 accused persons have been arrested, while 2 juveniles have been apprehended.
-
Bombay HC grants bail to man after complainant delayed trial
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) while holding that the prosecution had become victim to the 'delay tactics' of the complainant, granted bail to an accused who has been behind bars since 2016 for cheating people by giving them fake appointment letters of government jobs and taking money for the same. After Praveen Suryavanshi, a resident of Nashik realised that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint based on which Shewale and his aides were arrested.
-
Don’t take action against me, wife, Somaiya requests state
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya urged the state government not to take any action against him and his wife Medha in the alleged toilet scam. Somaiya made the request by writing a letter to principal secretary, Bhushan Gagrani, state urban development department on Saturday. The allegations are related to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and all the civic bodies that come under the urban development department. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was not available for comment.
-
23 sub-registrar offices in Pune run by clerical staff
After the suspension of 44 Inspector General of Registration office staffers in Pune for various charges related to acts of omission and commission, at least 519 registration offices are under the scanner of the state government after it received complaints related to Real Estate Regulatory Authority violations by the clerical staff. Out of 29 sub-registrar offices in Pune, 23 were being run by clerical staff.
-
Derailment: Constables miss PSI exam due to train delays
Mumbai Over a hundred police constables could not appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission departmental exam for the post of police sub inspector as local train services were disrupted on the Central line due to the Friday night derailment between Matunga and Dadar. A 35-year-old police constable, who left from his residence in Mulund at 7:40am and boarded the train at 8:10am, was stranded at Vikhroli for more than an hour.
