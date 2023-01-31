Chirag Paswan mocks Nitish Kumar over ‘won’t join hands with BJP' remark: ‘Use and throw part of his culture’

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his claim that he will rather die than join hands with the BJP again, saying "use and throw" is part of his work culture and the JD(U) leader had made similar remarks in the past.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament complex, Paswan said Kumar can't be trusted as he has repeatedly "used" parties and people in pursuit of power and had dumped the RJD, his current ally, and the BJP earlier too by making similar assertion of never tying up with them again.

"Use and throw is part of his culture. This is the way he also treated leaders like George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav. He is also treating Upendra Kushwaha in a similar manner," he said.

Also Read: Kushwaha says Nitish Kumar gave him position without power, ignored suggestions

Kushwaha, who was a BJP ally till 2019, had joined the JD(U) in 2021 and merged his party (Rasthriya Lok Samta Party) with it.

Kumar had on Monday asserted that he will "rather die" than realign with the BJP after the saffron party said there will be no alliance with the "unpopular" Janata Dal (United) leader.

Paswan also criticised the law and order situation in Bihar, alleging the state has gradually receded into anarchy. Kumar's silence has only emboldened criminals, he said, reiterating his demand for the President's rule there.

Also Read: Bihar BJP meet’s resolution escalates attack on Nitish Kumar government

The LJP leader also targeted Kumar for often claiming in public following some incidents that he was not aware of them. If that is the case, then why is he in power, Paswan asked and said that the chief minister should quit.

Paswan also praised President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament. She had eloquently highlighted as to how the central government is developing the country in different aspects while harmonising the ancient India with modernity.