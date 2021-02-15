Craze for learning Chinese among Bihar tourist guides falls sharply
- Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students.
The craze for learning the Chinese language among the tourist guides of Bihar, a skill once considered a money-spinner, is diminishing fast due to the strained relations between India and China over boundary disputes and the severe drop in tourism due to Covid-19 pandemic, said several people in the tourism industry.
The tourist guides based at Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Nalanda, who speak Mandarin, say they were facing an unprecedented crisis and would never advise their juniors to learn the Chinese language.
At Bodh Gaya, the tourist guides say the young generation of guides is flocking to learn Japanese instead.
“Due to the strained relations between India and China post the Doklam and Galwan incidents and also because of Covid-19, the tourist guides are less attracted towards learning Chinese. They are flocking to learn Japanese or other languages instead. At this point of time, it is difficult to predict how will be the flow of Chinese tourists when the international flights resume,” said Dayanand Kumar, a post-graduate in Chinese language from Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, and a tourist guide-cum-escort, based at Bodh Gaya.
In 2019, 1,093,141 foreign tourists visited Bihar, as against 33,990,038 domestic tourists in the same period, a sizeable number of these were Chinese.
Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students. “At Bodh Gaya, an institute teaches Japanese and there are many takers for it,” said Rakesh Kumar, president, Bodh Gaya Tourist Guides Association.
Bodh Gaya Hotel Association’s general secretary, Sudama Singh, who along with his Japanese wife runs a Japanese training center, said they had a batch of about 400-450 students. “However, Covid has reduced the count of Japanese learners,” he said.
Bodh Gaya Tourist Guides Association’s general secretary, Deepak Kumar, who is also a Chinese interpreter, one cannot acquire proficiency in the Chinese language without learning the language in China. He said many tourist guides are under huge debts after investing in learning Chinese but now without any earning to pay back the loan. He said some have joined cell phone companies where there is a limited opening for Chinese interpreters.
Also Read: Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning
Ajay Kumar, a tourist guide at Bodh Gaya had a similar story to narrate, “Two years ago I managed about ₹12 lakh by borrowing from different sources and got myself admitted to the Kunming University in China. Initially, I got work as a Chinese interpreter-cum-tourist guide in December 2019. Unfortunately, after Covid-19 hit the world, there is no work at all. Our lot is apprehensive about how the situation will pan out once things normalize as visa norms for Chinese citizens have been tightened by the Indian government. In this situation, I will not advise anyone to learn Chinese.”
There are many guides like Kumar in Bodh Gaya who sold their land or took money from their parents’ provident fund to learn the language in China. “However, now their condition is pitiable, said a guide.
Principal secretary, tourism department, Ravi Manubhai Parmar, said the entire tourism industry was hit by Covid-19. “The honourable minister has just joined. In a few days we will look into the guides’ problems,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Craze for learning Chinese among Bihar tourist guides falls sharply
- Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning
- There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People like Jagdanand reason behind my father's ill health, alleges Tej Pratap
- RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Dy CM terms allegations of Covid testing data fudging as totally baseless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tej Pratap Yadav bombards President with postcards seeking Lalu's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks
- Niraj Kumar Singh also asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats in order to safeguard farmers' crops.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
- While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar
- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a directive in June 2017, mandating brick kilns across India to convert to the less polluting zigzag setting design.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s best medical college fights absenteeism amid bid to turn it world class
- There is no ban on government doctors’ private practice in Bihar. As such, some doctors allegedly abstain from duty to attend to their private clinics or work as consultants in private healthcare facilities in return for handsome remuneration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Builders seek lower registration rate, amnesty for illegal flats
- Several builders seemed to back the argument that a reduction in registration charges will encourage more registrations and reduce litigation for the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment
- The minor was caught by the police in Gopalganj on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over ₹2 crore
- The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues
- Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox