IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Craze for learning Chinese among Bihar tourist guides falls sharply
The attraction of the Chinese language has lessened among tourist guides in Bodh Gaya due to strained India-China ties and the uncertainty about Chinese tourists' inflow in the future.
The attraction of the Chinese language has lessened among tourist guides in Bodh Gaya due to strained India-China ties and the uncertainty about Chinese tourists' inflow in the future.
patna news

Craze for learning Chinese among Bihar tourist guides falls sharply

  • Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students.
READ FULL STORY
By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:30 AM IST

The craze for learning the Chinese language among the tourist guides of Bihar, a skill once considered a money-spinner, is diminishing fast due to the strained relations between India and China over boundary disputes and the severe drop in tourism due to Covid-19 pandemic, said several people in the tourism industry.

The tourist guides based at Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Nalanda, who speak Mandarin, say they were facing an unprecedented crisis and would never advise their juniors to learn the Chinese language.

At Bodh Gaya, the tourist guides say the young generation of guides is flocking to learn Japanese instead.

“Due to the strained relations between India and China post the Doklam and Galwan incidents and also because of Covid-19, the tourist guides are less attracted towards learning Chinese. They are flocking to learn Japanese or other languages instead. At this point of time, it is difficult to predict how will be the flow of Chinese tourists when the international flights resume,” said Dayanand Kumar, a post-graduate in Chinese language from Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, and a tourist guide-cum-escort, based at Bodh Gaya.

In 2019, 1,093,141 foreign tourists visited Bihar, as against 33,990,038 domestic tourists in the same period, a sizeable number of these were Chinese.

Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students. “At Bodh Gaya, an institute teaches Japanese and there are many takers for it,” said Rakesh Kumar, president, Bodh Gaya Tourist Guides Association.

Bodh Gaya Hotel Association’s general secretary, Sudama Singh, who along with his Japanese wife runs a Japanese training center, said they had a batch of about 400-450 students. “However, Covid has reduced the count of Japanese learners,” he said.

Bodh Gaya Tourist Guides Association’s general secretary, Deepak Kumar, who is also a Chinese interpreter, one cannot acquire proficiency in the Chinese language without learning the language in China. He said many tourist guides are under huge debts after investing in learning Chinese but now without any earning to pay back the loan. He said some have joined cell phone companies where there is a limited opening for Chinese interpreters.

Also Read: Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning

Ajay Kumar, a tourist guide at Bodh Gaya had a similar story to narrate, “Two years ago I managed about 12 lakh by borrowing from different sources and got myself admitted to the Kunming University in China. Initially, I got work as a Chinese interpreter-cum-tourist guide in December 2019. Unfortunately, after Covid-19 hit the world, there is no work at all. Our lot is apprehensive about how the situation will pan out once things normalize as visa norms for Chinese citizens have been tightened by the Indian government. In this situation, I will not advise anyone to learn Chinese.”

There are many guides like Kumar in Bodh Gaya who sold their land or took money from their parents’ provident fund to learn the language in China. “However, now their condition is pitiable, said a guide.

Principal secretary, tourism department, Ravi Manubhai Parmar, said the entire tourism industry was hit by Covid-19. “The honourable minister has just joined. In a few days we will look into the guides’ problems,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourism industry india china border standoff bodh gaya
Close
The attraction of the Chinese language has lessened among tourist guides in Bodh Gaya due to strained India-China ties and the uncertainty about Chinese tourists' inflow in the future.
The attraction of the Chinese language has lessened among tourist guides in Bodh Gaya due to strained India-China ties and the uncertainty about Chinese tourists' inflow in the future.
patna news

Craze for learning Chinese among Bihar tourist guides falls sharply

By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don’t have students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had warned of action against officials responsible for confusion over paddy procurement registration process. (HT file)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had warned of action against officials responsible for confusion over paddy procurement registration process. (HT file)
patna news

Bihar gets its act together for Paddy procurement after Nitish Kumar’s warning

By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav created a flutter by hitting out at senior party leader Jagdanand Singh.(ANI Photo)
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav created a flutter by hitting out at senior party leader Jagdanand Singh.(ANI Photo)
patna news

People like Jagdanand reason behind my father's ill health, alleges Tej Pratap

By Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection at Gardiner Hospital, in Patna, Bihar in this file picture. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A medic collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection at Gardiner Hospital, in Patna, Bihar in this file picture. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Apart from that, at many places, we have been able to trace persons but they gave their phone numbers as ten zeroes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manjhi said that he started work on his orchard, which consists of 10,000 trees, mostly guava, 15 years ago inspired by the 'mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo (Representative image))
Manjhi said that he started work on his orchard, which consists of 10,000 trees, mostly guava, 15 years ago inspired by the 'mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo (Representative image))
india news

Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya

ANI, Gaya
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST
He recounted that Dashrath Manjhi, who singlehandedly carved a path through a mountain, came to his house one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Jha, RJD MP cited a leading English daily and said the Covid-19 testing data is being fudged in Bihar and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Manoj Jha, RJD MP cited a leading English daily and said the Covid-19 testing data is being fudged in Bihar and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
patna news

Bihar Dy CM terms allegations of Covid testing data fudging as totally baseless

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state administration is looking into the matter and action will be taken against people found guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.(ANI File)
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.(ANI File)
patna news

Tej Pratap Yadav bombards President with postcards seeking Lalu's release

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Yadav, the elder son of former chief ministers Prasad and Rabri Devi, on Thursday marched to the General Post Office here, along with hundreds of supporters who carried bundles of postcards addressed to President Ramnath Kovind seeking release of the jailed party supremo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh held a meeting with DEFCC’s principal secretary Dipak Kumar Singh along with forest conservators and officials of the state pollution control board.(Courtesy- Twitter)
Singh held a meeting with DEFCC’s principal secretary Dipak Kumar Singh along with forest conservators and officials of the state pollution control board.(Courtesy- Twitter)
patna news

Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Niraj Kumar Singh also asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats in order to safeguard farmers' crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JD(U) has the most number of MLCs in Bihar Legislative Council(HT Photo)
JD(U) has the most number of MLCs in Bihar Legislative Council(HT Photo)
patna news

JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post

By Shilpa Ambardar, Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brick kilns are a major source of air pollution in Bihar, claim officials.(AP Photo)
Brick kilns are a major source of air pollution in Bihar, claim officials.(AP Photo)
patna news

Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a directive in June 2017, mandating brick kilns across India to convert to the less polluting zigzag setting design.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PMCH is Bihar's oldest medical college and hospital.(HT photo)
PMCH is Bihar's oldest medical college and hospital.(HT photo)
patna news

Bihar’s best medical college fights absenteeism amid bid to turn it world class

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • There is no ban on government doctors’ private practice in Bihar. As such, some doctors allegedly abstain from duty to attend to their private clinics or work as consultants in private healthcare facilities in return for handsome remuneration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The real estate industry in Bihar has forwarded a set of demands for the Budget.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The real estate industry in Bihar has forwarded a set of demands for the Budget.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
patna news

Bihar budget: Builders seek lower registration rate, amnesty for illegal flats

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • Several builders seemed to back the argument that a reduction in registration charges will encourage more registrations and reduce litigation for the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minor has been asked to take care of the planted saplings for two months. (HT Photo/Representational use)
The minor has been asked to take care of the planted saplings for two months. (HT Photo/Representational use)
patna news

Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • The minor was caught by the police in Gopalganj on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT_PRINT)
Image for representation.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over 2 crore

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:45 PM IST
  • The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Darbhanga airport has elicited good response from fliers in the region.(HT File)
The Darbhanga airport has elicited good response from fliers in the region.(HT File)
patna news

Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP