Daily wager allegedly beaten to death in Bihar; locals protest demanding arrest

A 35-year-old daily wager was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Wednesday, officials said. A lone bread earner and resident of Baluwachak, the deceased was survived by wife and two children. (Representative file image)

The police recovered the body lying near the railway track near Puraini area near Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

Angry locals had blocked the Hansdiha- Bhagalpur road to protest the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

After police intervention, locals relented after which the body was sent for post mortem.

Confirming the death, police said the man was beheaded after being thrashed brutally. The incident could have taken on Tuesday, police claimed.

“The incident seems to have taken place in a clash within a group after consuming liquor” a police officer said on condition of anonymity adding that probe was underway.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar said, “A police team led by the law-and-order DSP has started investigations over the killing from all possible angles.”