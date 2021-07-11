Home / Cities / Patna News / Darbhanga blast: NIA takes two accused to New Delhi for interrogation
Darbhanga blast: NIA takes two accused to New Delhi for interrogation

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday took two accused in the June 17 parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station, Imran Malik and Nasir Khan, to New Delhi for further interrogation for the second time after a special court in Patna on Friday granted the NIA custody till July 16
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:18 PM IST

A source said that NIA sought 10-day custody of Imran Malik and Nasir Khan for interrogation, but the court granted eight days.

A third arrested accused, Haji Salim, could not be produced before the court because of his illness. He was produced via video conferencing and the court sent him to the judicial custody for July 23, Singh said.

On July 3, the special court had sent Imran and Nasir into NIA remand for seven days while another accused, Mohammad Kafeel, was remanded to NIA custody for six days.

All three were taken to New Delhi for interrogation by the NIA.

Salim was remanded into judicial custody and sent to Beur jail. He was earlier admitted to a Patna hospital after he complained of prostate problems for which he is now being treated at Beur jail hospital.

Imran and Nasir were arrested from Hyderabad on June 30 while Kafeel and Salim were taken into custody from Kairana in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2.

