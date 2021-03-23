Doctor’s body found hanging at his house in Jamui

A 55-year-old doctor posted with community health centre at Giddhaur in Jamui district was found hanging at his official residence on Tuesday morning.

The deceased doctor was in-charge of Covid isolation and treatment centre as well as of vaccination programme in the district.

Police said a suicide note was found from the spot in which the doctor said he was taking the extreme step due to work pressure and health problems. “After suffering from corona, I feel mental imbalance, loss of memory and sleep. Due to this, I am unable to work properly,” the note read, according to the police.

The deceased was a native of Kharagpur in Munger and had been posted in Giddhaur since 2015.

Police said the doctor’s driver found him hanging at his residence and took him to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

His colleagues and relatives claimed there was a lot of administrative pressure on him.

Civil surgeon Dr Binay Sharma said that during treatment of a Covid patient, the deceased tested positive for the virus but recovered later.

Subdivisional police officer Dr Rakesh Kumar said a case of unnatural death has been registered at Giddhaur police station.