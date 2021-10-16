Ensure Covid testing of those coming to Bihar for Diwali, Chhath: CM

With Diwali and Chhath festivals around the corner, the state government has decided to conduct Covid tests on people returning home from other states to celebrate and provide jabs to those who are not fully vaccinated yet.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who held a review meeting with health department officials on Saturday, told them that many people would be returning to Bihar during Diwali and Chhath festivals. “We should ensure that they undergo Covid tests and vaccinate those who have not taken the jabs,” Kumar said.

He also asked officials to publicise for the sake of Biharis living in other states that they also need to keep their vaccination certificate and RT-PCR report with them.

Kumar said, “Get immunisation of the remaining people in the state done expeditiously. In the absence of the Aadhaar card, provide vaccination on some other identity card and their Aadhaar card must also be made.”

The chief minister also asked the officials to keep a special watch on those coming from outside at railway stations, bus stands and inter-state border checkpoints and keep arrangements for corona investigation at these places as well.

Earlier, additional chief secretary (health) Prataya Amrit informed that the vaccination campaign would be intensified and the number of corona tests will be increased further. A door-to-door campaign for the second dose of the corona vaccine will be conducted between October 18 and 20. “This time, people will also be motivated to take the second dose,” he said.

Amrit told about the survey conducted by WHO regarding vaccination of Motihari district, which said that 96% of people have taken the Covid jabs across the district.