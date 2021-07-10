Ex-MLA joins JD(U)

Former MLA Manjit Singh, who rebelled against the JD (U) after failing to get ticket in the 2020 assembly elections from his constituency Baikunthpur in Gopalganj, returned to the party on Saturday in presence of senior party leaders.

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, state education minister Vijay Chaudhary, minister Lacy Singh, JD (U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, spokesperson Neeraj Kumar and others attended the function where he was given party membership.

“He has been a member of the party since the time of Samta Party. He did a good job as MLA,” said Lalan Singh.

The former MLA said, ”JD(U) is in my heart, and for this very reason I did not join any other party. I had contested as an Independent but lost. If I had won, I would have supported the NDA. Nitish Kumar is my political father. I do politics of Nitish Kumar’s ideology.”