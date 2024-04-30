Ex-Vaishali MP Rama Singh quits RJD

Former Vaishali MP Rama Kishore Singh quit the RJD Tuesday. Former Vaishali MP Rama Kishore Singh addresses the press after quitting RJD. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“I have sent my resignation letter to the party chief Lalu Prasad,” Singh said, while dismissing speculations that he had quit the party after being denied a ticket.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“No, that is not the case. I felt, the party is doing politics of a certain section and I was not comfortable with it,” he said.

Singh, who faces several criminal cases, was said to be keen on RJD ticket from Vaishali or Sheohar.

From Vaishali, RJD has fielded strongman and former MLA Vijay Kumar alias Munna Shukla, who also faces criminal cases. From Sheohar, the party has fielded Ritu Jaiswal. Both seats will vote in the sixth phase of parliamentary polls on May 25.

Rama Singh was evasive when asked if he would be joining the Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswa. “We will take a decision soon,” he said.

Singh, who has been MLA from Mahnar in Vaishali district several times, had won Vaishali parliamentary seat in 2014 as Lok Janshakti Party nominee by defeating sitting RJD MP Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who has since died.

Rama Singh’s wife, Bina Singh, is an RJD MLA from Mahnar.

The former MP’s induction in the RJD took place in 2020 after he had quit the LJP.