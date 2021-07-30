Home / Cities / Patna News / FIR against temple board for Covid norm violation
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:47 PM IST

An FIR was lodged against board members of a temple in Kankarbagh for allegedly gathering for a a recently held religious function in violation of Covid-19 protocol, officials said on Friday.

Complainant Kumud Ranjan, an executive posted at Patna sadar, said he came to know that a religious function was held on July 27 at Shree Sai Temple in Kankarbagh by the trustees on occasion of the temple’s foundation day. “During the function, many photographs were taken. On getting information, I, along with Kankarbagh police, visited the temple and inquired temple priest Vivekanand Pandey and showed him the photographs. The priest confirmed those photographs,” Ranjan said.

The FIR was lodged under several sections of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he added.

