Four killed after speeding truck runs over bike in Patna: Police

Four persons were killed after a truck ran over their bikes on Gaya-Patna National Highway-83 near Rampur late on Monday night, police said. All the four died on the spot while the driver fled away. (Representative file photo)

The deceased were identified as Ravi Prajapati (21), Jitendra Paswan (20), Nishant Paswan (18) and Purushottam Paswan (18) residing in Simara village.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They were going to attend a wedding at Chakand market of the district when a speeding truck from the opposite direction ran over them.

Also Read: Woman, teen die in road mishaps at Mohali

All the four died on the spot while the driver fled away, police said.

Locals rushed to the spot to help the victims but all of them had already died. The bodies were taken to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) at Gaya for postmortem examination.

Belaganj SHO inspector Vinay Krishna Prasad said the truck has been seized and search is under way to arrest the absconding driver.