 Four killed after speeding truck runs over bike in Patna: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna / Four killed after speeding truck runs over bike in Patna: Police

Four killed after speeding truck runs over bike in Patna: Police

ByPrasun K Mishra
Mar 12, 2024 03:14 PM IST

They were going to attend a wedding at Chakand market of the district when a speeding truck from the opposite direction ran over them

Four persons were killed after a truck ran over their bikes on Gaya-Patna National Highway-83 near Rampur late on Monday night, police said.

All the four died on the spot while the driver fled away. (Representative file photo)
All the four died on the spot while the driver fled away. (Representative file photo)

The deceased were identified as Ravi Prajapati (21), Jitendra Paswan (20), Nishant Paswan (18) and Purushottam Paswan (18) residing in Simara village.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They were going to attend a wedding at Chakand market of the district when a speeding truck from the opposite direction ran over them.

Also Read: Woman, teen die in road mishaps at Mohali

All the four died on the spot while the driver fled away, police said.

Locals rushed to the spot to help the victims but all of them had already died. The bodies were taken to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) at Gaya for postmortem examination.

Belaganj SHO inspector Vinay Krishna Prasad said the truck has been seized and search is under way to arrest the absconding driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On