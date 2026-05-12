Patna, Expressing concern over the increasing frequency of gang-rape incidents in the state, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said such crimes have become more common over the past two decades, resulting in growing social tolerance towards them. Gang-rape incidents more frequent now, society becoming tolerant towards such crimes: Bihar DGP

Speaking at a state-level workshop on gender-based violence at the police headquarters in Patna, he said incidents of gang rape, which once triggered widespread public outrage, are now occurring more frequently.

"Two decades ago, gang-rape incidents were rare and attracted considerable public uproar, but nowadays the frequency of such incidents has increased, leading to a growing tolerance level in society," Kumar said.

He also claimed that only around 2 per cent of cases related to sexual harassment and violence are reported in Bihar, attributing the low rate to police inaction and suppression of victims.

The DGP stressed the need for stricter implementation of laws related to gender-based crimes, including acid attacks and domestic violence.

He urged police, prosecutors and courts to act proactively to ensure timely justice for victims.

Kumar also warned police personnel against insensitive behaviour towards the public, saying officials who fail to treat people properly "should tender resignation and sit at home".

Referring to a recent allegation from Motihari, where a woman police personnel was accused of extorting money from a rape survivor for recording her court statement, the DGP said such actions amount to revictimisation and that officers involved in such conduct deserve no place in the force.

He criticised what he described as an "insensitive approach" in policing and called on officials, including women personnel, to behave politely and empathetically with the public.

He advocated zero tolerance towards dowry practices, particularly within the police force.

Kumar said personnel found engaging in dowry-related practices or remarrying despite having a legally wedded spouse should face social boycott and departmental suspension.

He said women now account for over 30 per cent of the Bihar Police workforce, adding that around 11,000 women constables are currently undergoing training and that specialised police units have been created to address women-related issues.

Despite the expansion of schemes and greater representation of women in the force, Kumar said the desired results have not been achieved due to persistent social attitudes.

"A change in mindset is necessary to curb gender-based crimes against women," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.