Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate arrested in Bihar’s Gopalganj

A wanted associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested from Bihar’s Gopalganj district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kumar said the Punjab police with the assistance of Gopalganj police arrested a gangster identified as Mohammad Raza Hussain, a resident of Rajapur village under Mirganj police station, late on Friday evening.

The Gopalganj police said Hussain will also be questioned in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as he belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder.

Police said that Raja Hussain worked for Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldi Barar’s gang in Delhi, Punjab as well as in Bihar. Earlier the Punjab police arrested Raja Hussain’s associates Shakti Singh from Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh and Mohammad Afzal Khan from Chhapra in Bihar. The two were allegedly involved in demanding extortion from a Ludhiana-based businessman. They used international and national phone numbers for demanding extortion of ₹10 lakh in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldi Barar’s gang and threatened dire consequences like the fate of Moosewala.

A Punjab police team who arrived in Bihar to nab Raza Hussain told reporters that after the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab, these criminals used to threaten the people in Ludhiana and other districts of Punjab using virtual numbers on WhatsApp. “They posed as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to kill them if they failed to meet their demand for ransom. They also used to send videos of loaded weapons to instil fear of death. The kingpin of this racket will also be arrested soon,” he added.

Gopalganj SP disclosed that a number of cases including extortion and robbery have been registered with Mirganj and Uchkagaon police stations area against Raza Hussain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON