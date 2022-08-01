Gaya man’s samples sent for monkeypox test to AIIMS-Delhi
The Bihar health department on Monday sent its first sample to test for monkeypox after a 22-year-old migrant labourer from Gaya was reported to have its symptoms, said state health officials.
The samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
The man, a resident of Fatehpur block in Gaya district, is undergoing treatment at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, where he was admitted on July 30, said health officials.
“The man had returned from Delhi on July 28. He showed fever and rashes. We have collected the man’s samples and sent them for test to the AIIMS, New Delhi,” said district epidemiologist Dr Priyanka Kumari.
It could take up to 36 hours to get the result, said state health officials.
The earlier scare of monekypox on July 26 had turned out to be a hoax. Though the health department had collected serum, urine and swab samples of a 45-year-old woman from Patna City, but they were not sent for test as doctors later found that she did not have fever and eruptions with pus and crust formation on her hands.
The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks.
Bihar does not have testing facility for monkeypox. The Centre has approved only 15 laboratories for its testing, which includes the National Institute of Virology, Pune, the AIIMS-Delhi and the Indian Council of Medical Research laboratory in Kolkata.
-
Bihar poll panel plans drive to link voters’ Aadhaar with electoral rolls
Bihar's state election commission will embark on a special drive to link Aadhaar database of the electors with the electoral rolls on a voluntary basis, chief electoral officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa said here on Monday, adding that the drive will begin on September 4 and continue till December on different schedules. The electors can add Universal Identification Authority of India verified details of their Aadhaar through various software applications.
-
Noted Prayagraj doctors turn ‘Kanwarias on cycles’ this Shravan
A group of about 20 eminent doctors of Sangam city went on around 130 km-long kanwar yatra on their bicycles from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Sunday. Members of a cycling group named “Two-Wheels Thrill”, the medicos left Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday and reached Varanasi same day in the evening. Remarkably, all the doctors were over 40-year-old and few like renowned pediatricians Dr JV Rai and Dr Anil Shukla are in their mid-60s.
-
2 arrested for attacking woman over ₹200 at Kalyan station
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp blade by two men at Kalyan railway station road after she refused to give them ₹200. According to the police, the woman was standing at the station premises when the two approached her. The woman registered a complaint against the two. The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan checked the CCTV footage in the area and got an image of the two who attacked the woman.
-
With chief editorial writer missing in action, it’s up to his team at Saamana to chart Sena’s political path
Its executive editor and driving force Sanjay Raut may have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the alleged money-laundering charges, but the show must go on in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Saamana was launched on January 23, 1989 by late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Raut's editorials in Saamana were mandatory reading for political reporters on the Sena beat as they reflected the official position of the party.
-
Man killed after being hit by car in Bhiwandi
An unknown vendor who was pushing a handcart on an overbridge was killed after being hit by a car in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Salim Qureshi, 31, a resident of Nizampura, Bhiwandi. However, the man died on the way. The accused was driving a car from Sai Baba temple to Kalyan Road through Balasaheb Thackeray overbridge when the deceased was pushing the cart in the same direction.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics