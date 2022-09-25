Get full majority in ’25 to overcome betrayal by Bihar CM, Shah tells cadres

Union home minister Amit Shah continued his tirade against former ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, saying that the only solution to overcome his “betrayal” is ensuring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performs well in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and gets full majority during 2025 assembly elections.

On Friday, too, Shah had attacked the Janata Dal (United) leader over his exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month.

“The only solution to overcome the betrayal is to get a full majority, and for this we have to ensure that the party performs well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. If we perform well in the 2024 Lok Sabha, we will not have to toil that hard during the 2025 assembly elections,” the Union minister said, during a joint meeting of the BJP legislature party and MPs.

“For this, we need to strengthen the organisation at over 72,000 booths in the state,” he added, asking all MPs and MLAs to target all the 243 assembly seats.

Hitting back, JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “The BJP and Amit Shah doesn’t believe in giving respect to allies. His mantra to contest a warning to LJP and proves our theory that BJP was weakening us.”

The JD(U) won 43 seats in the 2020 assembly elections in partnership with the BJP, which won 77, and formed the government. However, it split from its ally last month and forged a partnership with the RJD, which has 79 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly and the Congress (19), to form the government.

During the visit, the Union home minister also performed a puja at a 100-year-old Burhi Kali temple at Subhash palli in Kishanganj. “The puja lasted for half an hour,” temple priest Malay Chaterjee said.

