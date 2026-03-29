Girls outshine in Bihar BSEB Class 10 merit list

Girls outshone boys in the Bihar secondary board examination (BSEB) Class 10 (matric) results announced on Sunday, not only outnumbering them among candidates but also leading the merit list, with two girls emerging as joint toppers and dominating the top ranks. Of 15.11 lakh students — 7.85 lakh girls and 7.26 lakh boys — who took the board exams, 12.36 lakh (81.79%) cleared them.

The results of the secondary board examination, conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board, were announced on Sunday by education minister Sunil Kumar.

Of 15.11 lakh students — 7.85 lakh girls and 7.26 lakh boys — who took the board exams, 12.36 lakh (81.79%) cleared them. The number of girls who passed was 6.34 lakh (80.82%), while 6.01 lakh boys (82.82%) cleared the exams.

Among the top 10 rank holders who will receive awards, 57 are girls, with 13 students in the top five and 126 students ranked between 6th and 10th.

Pushpanjali of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (Jamui) and Sabreen Parveen of Higher Secondary School (Chhurahi, Vaishali) emerged as joint toppers with 492/500 marks (98.2%). Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay had only three students among the 139 in the top 10.

The second position went to Nahid Sultana from High School (Banwariur, Begusarai), while the third position was shared by Anupa Kumari from Secondary School (Kharahana, Buxar) and Om Kumar from BSS High School (Rajwara, Begusarai). Three students were tied for the fourth rank and five were tied for the fifth.

Among the 4.44 lakh first division holders, however, there were more boys (2.35 lakh) than girls (2.09 lakh), while among second division holders, girls (2.51 lakh) outnumbered boys (2.25 lakh). The overall pass percentage (81.79%) is lower than in the past two years, when it was 82.11% in 2025 and 82.91% in 2024.

From a time in 2005 when girls numbered less than half, around 1.60 lakh, Bihar has now moved beyond gender parity in both the number of girls appearing for board exams and those passing them.

“The pass percentage of girls was better in intermediate also and now it has repeated in matric,” the education minister said, commending the board for releasing results so early yet again due to use of technology.

Bihar secondary board examination chairman Anand Kishor said that the results were released within 28 days of the examination. He said that evaluation started on March 2, while the examinations concluded on February 25. “Both intermediate and matric results have been released in March itself, which is earlier than other school boards in the country. In secondary exams, there were 89.67 lakh answer books and OMR sheets to be evaluated,” he added.

Candidates who want to apply for scrutiny of their answer books can apply online between April 1-7, Kishor said, adding that detailed information regarding it would be shared later.

He said candidates can also submit online applications for special matric exams and compartmental exams from April 1-7. “The results of these exams are targeted to be published by May 31 so that the students don’t lose a year,” he added.

The prize money for the top 10 rank holders has been doubled. Toppers will receive ₹2 lakh, second-rank holders ₹1.5 lakh each, and third-rank holders ₹1 lakh each. Students ranked 4th to 10th will get ₹20,000 each. In addition, all top 10 students will receive a laptop, a medal, and a certificate.

The board has also enhanced the amount for the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship, and each student in the top 10 will get ₹2,000 per month for two years to pursue their higher secondary education in any government-recognised institution.