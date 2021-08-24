Goods train derail, no casualty reported

Thirteen wagons of a goods train carrying coal derailed on the Tilaiya-Rajgir rail section of the Danapur division in East Central railway on Tuesday, affecting the movement of freight trains. No casualty has been reported so far.

“The train was on its way to Bihar’s Barh from Tilaiya in Jharkhand when it derailed near Nekpur village of Rajgir,” said CPRO of the East Central Railway.

He further said that it might take 10 hours to restore the services on the Tilaiya rail section. When asked about the reason for derailment, he said, “We cannot ascertain the reason as of now. Track parameter was normal and there was no defect in the wagons. We will have to check what happened.”

Soon after receiving the information, Railway authorities reached the spot and cleared the track. There was no human presence at the site when the accident took place, CPRO Rajesh Kumar said.