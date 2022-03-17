Govt to sanction 40,000 housing units for urban poor in April

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad on Thursday informed the state assembly that 40,000 new housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) will be sanctioned in April and sanction letter would be provided to the beneficiaries from economically weaker sections in urban areas across the state.

“We will be give the sanction letter to all the selected beneficiaries in first week of April,” said Prasad, who also holds the urban development and housing portfolio.

He was replying to a starred question raised by BJP’s Nitish Mishra.

In Bihar, total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY (U) stands at 3.65 lakh, of which around 2.72 lakh units have been grounded for construction while 1.02 lakh units have been completed/delivered, as per data from the official site of PMAY (urban) till February 21, 2022.

The PMAY(U) was started in 2015 to provide pucca (concrete) houses to economically weaker sections in urban areas of states with central assistance.

In another starred question raised by BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka related to delay in construction of vending zone at 11 places in Purnea town, Prasad assured the House that government was working to earmark as vendor zones in towns.

“We want vending zones to be built in towns and cities so that vendors do not face displacement when there is any road extension work or development work. We will review the matter with revenue and land reforms department and road construction department,” Prasad said. He also assured Khemka of fast-tracking the construction of vending zone in Purnea.

Replying to a starred question on encroachment in water bodies in Darbhanga, revenue and land reforms department minister Ram Surat Kumar assured the House that government would ensure encroachments in water bodies across the state would be removed in next few months, including in Darbhanga.

“ We have removed encroachments from over 30,000 water bodies and ensure that all ponds, aharas, pynes are encroachment free in next few months including in Darbhanga,” the minister said.

Earlier, in a short notice question raised by RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav, agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh refuted the member’s contention that the Centre had expressed inability to allocate ₹395.48 crore to Bihar government for failing to provide utilization certificates of funds allotted in the year 2020-21.

“The funds for year 2020-21 had come late in March and we could not do the necessary formalities. But, the funds for next year 21-22 has not lapsed as we have got it revalidated,” the minister said.

