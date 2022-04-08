HC raises environmental concerns on destruction of seized liquor, flags use of minors in smuggling
It is not just the consumption of liquor that is hazardous to health, so is the destruction of illicit liquor seized by the authorities without assessing environmental impact in the vicinity, the Patna High Court has said while also deploring the involvement of minors and vehicles with fake number plates in smuggling of liquor.
“It is the persons lower in the hierarchy of organised gangs who are arrested and also released due to action taken by white collar operators/gang leaders. Such loopholes have led to flourishing of the illicit trade of liquor in dry Bihar for want of framing rules/prescribing procedure/mechanism to check the method or operation to stop the organized trade of illicit liquor,” the bench of Justice Purnendu Singh said, adding illicit liquor has further impacted the life of the people at large in whose vicinity liquor stocks are destroyed.
“The percolation of the liquor has caused contamination of water table. The chemical composition of the liquor has affected the micro organism found in the soil, leading to infertility of soil. Such contaminated water has further affected the general health of the people in the said vicinity,” it said, while seeking report from the chairman of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Dr Ashok Ghosh, after scientific assessment of the areas where the seized liquor is being destroyed by the state authorities in accordance with provisions of Water/Air Pollution Act, 1981.
“... A complete report in this regard is expected to be submitted by Dr Ghosh, who is an acclaimed scientist, to the state government as well as before this Court,” the court said. The matter will be next heard next week.
The observations came during hearing of a prohibition-related case in which a heavy vehicle loaded with liquor bottles seized by the police was found to have two owners in records — one on the basis of the registration number and another on the basis of the engine number — and none of them claimed it, raising suspicion about use of fake number plates in vehicles carrying illicit liquor.
The court sought proper action taken report from the commissioner (commercial taxes), commissioner (prohibition and excise) as well as the state transport commissioner, and asked for specific information regarding the real owner of the vehicle on the basis of the report submitted by the two district transport officers, as the driver of the vehicle pleaded innocence that he had no knowledge about the illicit liquor loaded on the vehicle.
Maintaining that a bottle of alcohol fetches two to three times its normal price in Bihar, which is under prohibition, the bench said the very purpose of engaging minors is that they will face trial in a juvenile court and escape within months and the smugglers take advantage of luring minors in such illicit trade of liquor.
-
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
-
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
-
Kidney racket: State govt forms inquiry panel to investigate regional authorisation committee
The state government has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the regional organ transplant committee to investigate the lacunae that led to the kidney racket in the city. Earlier, Ruby hall clinic, which conducted the transplant after approval from the regional committee, was sent a show cause notice with respect to the same case. The health department had sent out a show cause notice to Ruby hall clinic regarding the same case.
-
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
-
HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan's stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics