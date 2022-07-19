‘He doesn’t feel like…': Tejashwi claims BJP leader wanted to join RJD
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nityanand Rai expressed his desire to join his party, triggering counter from the saffron party.
“BJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai met me & expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there,” ANI quoted Yadav on Monday.
The 32-year-old leader was replying to journalists over the controversy due to his remark comparing NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to a statue. Yadav made the revelation after he was asked on Rai's remark on his comparison.
Tejashwi Yadav's remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the RJD leader of ‘character assassination’. "Tejashwi Yadav has a problem with every Yadav who does not belong to his family", Nikhil Anand, the BJP's state spokesperson and national general secretary of its OBC Morcha, told news agency PTI.
In fact, the BJP leader also claimed that RJD chief Lalu Prasad used to send emissaries to Nityanand Rai in 2015 with the request that ‘hurdles not be placed’ in the way of Tejashwi Yadav's electoral victory.
"A dyed in the wool RSS man like Nityanand Rai will prefer death to any association with RJD. His rising stature is causing troubles for Tejashwi Yadav and his family, so they are indulging in character assassination," alleged Anand.
-
Himachal: Landslide hits petrol pump site in Kangra, six labourers injured
Six labourers were injured after a landslide struck a petrol station construction site near Kangra Flour Mill on the Kangra-Tanda road on Monday night. The labourers were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from where one of the seriously injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The landslide occurred at the site where land was being excavated for the construction of a petrol pump.
-
Bengaluru: Ola to invest $500 mln in battery innovation and indigenous cell R&D
Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicles company, on Monday said it will invest $500 million in setting up a battery innovation centre and promoting indigenous cell research and development in India. The company plans to set up a state-of-the-art 'Battery Innovation Center' in Bengaluru. Ola Electric said it will recruit "top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an additional 1000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres".
-
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line snag impacts peak hour services on one section
Train services on the Delhi Metro's busy Blue Line were impacted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag leading to a delay in service between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, officials said. DMRC first tweeted at 8:04am to acknowledge the snag and inform commuters about a delay on this section of the Blue Line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City). The issue is yet to be rectified, impacting operations for over two hours.
-
Patna: Two PFI activists sent to judicial custody
Two PFI activists were on Monday sent to judicial custody after Patna police completed their questioning. Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT that a joint team NIA and Patna police officials interrogated Mohammad Athar Parvez and Mohammad Armaan Malik after police had taken them on remand for 48 hours. According to police, Danish reportedly has connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gulf countries.
-
IMD forecasts light drizzle in Delhi today, no drop in maximum temperature
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with light drizzle, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday but did not hold out any hopes for a decline in the maximum temperature during the day in the national capital. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7 am stood at 106 on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics