Heavy rain lashes parts of Bihar

Very heavy rain lashed at few places over northern and southeast parts of the state while light to moderate rain occurred at northcentral parts, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

As per the daily bulletin, Gaunaha received 150mm rain, Baigania and Ramnagar 80mm each, Nimali 70mm while Galgalia and Katihar 60 mm each during the past 24 hours.

MeT officials said that the state would continue to receive enhanced rain activities for two to three days.

Meteorologist SK Mandal said, “A monsoon trough line is passing from east Uttar Pradesh to Assam via Bihar, which has triggered intense rain activities in northern districts. The intensity of rain is likely to subdue after July 4.”

Talking about rain analysis of June, he said, “Majority of the northwest parts of the state received rain above normal while some parts of the northeast state witnessed below normal rain. Overall, the state recorded a 111% surplus rain in June. The early arrival of monsoon and surplus rain also brought the highest average temperature down by 0.3°C in comparison to the previous year.”

As per weather warning, several places in the state, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj are likely to receive heavy rain ranging between115.5mm to 200 mm for the coming two days.