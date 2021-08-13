I-Day: Parade rehearsals end, tight security in state capital

Security has been beefed up in the capital city, especially near Gandhi Maidan, where the Independence Day function will be held amid Covid-19 restrictions even as the final parade rehearsals ended on Friday, said officials of Patna district administration.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal along with district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh and other senior police officers took stock of the preparations at Gandhi Maidan.

“Final parade rehearsal consisting 12 contingents concluded Friday. Eight departments will display tableaux on various themes on the occasion. Seating arrangements, decoration, electricity and drinking water and toilet facilities are satisfactory. The civic body will sanitise Gandhi Maidan premises Saturday after finalising last-minute preparations,” Agarwal said.

Magistrates and police force have been asked to keep vigil on those spreading rumours or disturbing peace during I-Day celebrations and take strict action against such persons, he said. “Deployed magistrates will also ensure no gathering at entrance gates. A limited number of guests will attend the event amid Covid-19 safety protocols. We have arranged for live webcast of the programme through Information Public Relations Department’s social media platform,” the divisional commissioner said.

The traffic department has also made special arrangements for vehicular movement to avoid congestion in vicinity of Gandhi Maidan.

“Several roads leading to Gandhi Maidan will witness restricted vehicular movement from 7am till the main function is over on Sunday. Vehicular movement near Fraser Road and SP Verma Road and Dak Bungalow roundabout will be diverted to alternative routes,” said an official of transport department.