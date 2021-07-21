Illegal telephone exchange: Four in police custody

Four persons, including women, were taken into custody on Wednesday after two brothers were arrested by a joint team of Patna police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for their alleged involvement in an international telephone exchange scam on Tuesday, police said.

The brothers were sent to jail after interrogation on Wednesday. “Four other persons, including women who used to work at the exchange, have been taken into custody for interrogation,” a police official said.

The duo was arrested from a house in the Anisabad area under the Gardanibagh police station in this connection. Police recovered 64 SIM cards, internet routers and other equipment from the spot.

An FIR was lodged with Gardanibagh police station under sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and Indian Penal Code in this regard, police said.

Police said the action was taken based on an Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) report. The IB suspected that the duo was using fake telephone exchanges for “anti-national activists”.

During the investigation, it came to light that one of the accused brothers was arrested earlier by Gandhi Maidan police in 2017, but the other brother escaped in the same case, the official said.