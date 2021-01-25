IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / In Bihar, ‘Kamalam’ has been helping farmers earn a decent livelihood for years now
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar. (HT photo)
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar. (HT photo)
patna news

In Bihar, ‘Kamalam’ has been helping farmers earn a decent livelihood for years now

Farmers willing to put in 6-8 lakh as one-time initial investment , are easily earning 8-10 lakh per annum from a hectare of land in Kosi and Seemanchal areas of Bihar
READ FULL STORY
By Rakesh Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:07 AM IST

The dragon fruit may have grabbed the nation’s attention after being renamed ‘Kamalam’ by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, but the low-calorie fruit has been helping farmers in Bihar earn a decent livelihood for years now.

Farmers who are looking to try something new, and are doing away with traditional farming, are easily earning 8-10 lakh per annum with a one-time initial investment of 6-8 lakh on a hectare of land in Kosi and Seemanchal areas of Bihar.

Also read | Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’

It all started in 2014. Kishanganj Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) horticulture scientist Hemant Kumar Singh has the story. “The success story of dragon fruit cultivation in Kishanganj dates back to 2014, when an enterprising farmer, Nagraj Nakhat, brought about 500 saplings from Singapore. Initially, he tried with 100 plants which have grown to 15,000 to 20,000 full grown plants on about five hectares of land. The initial investment on a hectare of land is 6-8 lakh which is required for construction of 5-foot barge polls, tyre rings and farm equipment for drip agriculture. After a three-year gestation period, the investment starts paying and farmers easily earn 8-10 lakh per annum.”

Singh, who has been assigned the task of spreading awareness and guiding the farmers about the dragon fruit in Kishanganj and adjoining districts, said farmers from nearby districts, including Purnia, Supaul and Araria, frequently enquire about the method of dragon fruit cultivation and they have started growing it at their places. “In Kishanganj alone, the dragon fruit is grown on about 12 acres of land and farmers of Kosi and Seemanchal districts are trying it in their districts,” he said.

A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar.
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar.

“Initially, farmers faced problems in selling their produce, but now the system has been streamlined and buyers from Siliguri in West Bengal come to pick up the fruits. On an average, the fruit sells at 300-400 per kg,” he said.

Farmer Nagraj, who brought the fruit to the area, said, “In case of traditional crops, many processes were involved and you have to rely on the minimum support price (MSP) to sell your produce. In dragon fruit cultivation, I am unable to meet the demand of even the local market. The government should encourage the farmers with subsidies and providing technical know-how.”

The KVK has set up a 500 sq mt field to demonstrate to farmers how the dragon fruit crop is grown and its varieties. “The most popular variety is the red fruit with red pulp,” Singh said.

“The Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour, has posted a video on method of growing dragon fruit, which has been widely viewed by farmers,” said BAU, acting vice-chancellor, RK Sohane.

Elaborating on the government’s scheme to encourage cultivation of the dragon fruit, deputy director, horticulture, Rakesh Kumar, said, “From this year, we are preparing saplings of dragon fruit on 0.4 acre land at our centre of excellence (CoE), at Desri in Vaishali district. The saplings will be provided to farmers at 50% subsidy i.e; at 20 per plant.” He added that after its success in Kishanganj, the government was focusing on area expansion of the crop. “We will also popularise its cultivation in south Bihar,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Representational image. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar: 1-month notice period clause for contractual employees triggers row

By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:38 AM IST
The GAD’s latest guidelines for engaging staff on contracts evoked widespread criticism, primarily due to the insertion of a clause that allows the government to remove anyone with one month’s notice
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police party was attacked when it was conducting a raid to seize illicit liquor(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo/Representative)
Police party was attacked when it was conducting a raid to seize illicit liquor(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo/Representative)
patna news

Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • At least two police vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place around 7pm on Saturday in the West Champaran district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The human chain event is being seen as a show of strength by the Opposition parties in Bihar.(PTI)
The human chain event is being seen as a show of strength by the Opposition parties in Bihar.(PTI)
patna news

RJD led Opposition plans massive human chain against farm laws on Jan 30

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • RJD state president Jagdanand Singh has already directed party’s district presidents to mobilise workers for the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
patna news

Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Many Congress leaders believe that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, will have a difficult time renewing the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the state unit and a fear of split.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As a political slugfest ensued, the police clarified on Friday that “constructive criticism” wouldn’t fall afoul of the directive.(ANI )
As a political slugfest ensued, the police clarified on Friday that “constructive criticism” wouldn’t fall afoul of the directive.(ANI )
patna news

‘Objectionable’ social media posts against Nitish govt now a crime in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:21 AM IST
The order was issued by additional director general (ADG) of the economic offences unit (EOU) Nayyar Husnain Khan on Thursday. Individuals and organisations who post such content will invite “appropriate action” under the law, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire over the recent directive against offensive social media posts.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire over the recent directive against offensive social media posts.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

‘Talibani’: Opposition slams Nitish Kumar over order against offensive posts

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • A directive by the Bihar police said it was imperative that appropriate action should be taken against persons putting social media posts having offensive or abusive tenor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
patna news

Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism.(File photo)
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism.(File photo)
patna news

Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar government's decision for procurement of maize and pulses at MSP could be due to the farmers agitation in Delhi, says an expert.(ANI)
Bihar government's decision for procurement of maize and pulses at MSP could be due to the farmers agitation in Delhi, says an expert.(ANI)
patna news

Bihar seeks Nafed’s help for procurement of pulses, maize at MSP

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • Last year, farmers of the Seemanchal region were compelled to sell maize at throw away prices against the MSP of 1850 per quintal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the mutiny in 1857, soldiers rebelled against the East India Company rule in the first-ever large-scale attempt to get rid of the British. (HT Archives)
During the mutiny in 1857, soldiers rebelled against the East India Company rule in the first-ever large-scale attempt to get rid of the British. (HT Archives)
patna news

Bihar: Hanged in 1857, Waris Ali of Tirhut finally added to Dictionary of Martyrs

By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Waris Ali was a jamaadar at Baruraj police station and was arrested in June 1857 on charges of writing seditious letters to support the rebels who had attempted to break into Muzaffarpur’s Central Jail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NTPC said there was no reason for the protesting villagers to hold the company's staff at ransom. (NTPC Website)
The NTPC said there was no reason for the protesting villagers to hold the company's staff at ransom. (NTPC Website)
patna news

Bihar power plant mulls temporary closure after staff held hostage by villagers

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over 3000 complaints have been received by the commission and only 1,618 of these could be disposed of.(HT Photo)
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over 3000 complaints have been received by the commission and only 1,618 of these could be disposed of.(HT Photo)
patna news

Without chairperson and members, Bihar women’s commission is failing victims

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • The current situation only complicates the existing challenges for the commission that is already grappling with cases pending for the last several months
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with family of murdered IndiGo Patna station's manager. (ANI Photo )
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with family of murdered IndiGo Patna station's manager. (ANI Photo )
patna news

'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST
IndiGo’s Patna station manager Rupesh Singh family members have been demanding a probe by the CBI alleging that the Patna Police had failed to make any breakthrough.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP SK Singhal made a surprise visit to Patna SSP's office to take stock of probe in Indigo manager's murder case.(Courtesy- Livehindustan)
DGP SK Singhal made a surprise visit to Patna SSP's office to take stock of probe in Indigo manager's murder case.(Courtesy- Livehindustan)
patna news

Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP