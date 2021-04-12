It is a never ending wait for RT-PCR reports in Bihar

The wait for RT-PCR test report gets longer in Bihar as cases peak. Sample these: Anju Verma, 51, a government schoolteacher in Buxar, gave her sample for RT-PCR test (registration No. 34017) at the Loknayak Jaya Prakash Narayan (LJPN) hospital in Patna on April 3, after she developed fever on March 31. Hospital authorities assured to give her the report in three days. Nine days on, she is yet to get her report. She has not received any intimation on her registered mobile number either.

Piqued by the delay, she got herself tested on the rapid antigen kit at the same hospital and got a Covid-positive report on April 7. She is now under home isolation.

Samridhi Shreya, 23, gave her sample for RT-PCR test (registration No. 34018) at the LJPN hospital, Patna, on April 3. Though she has still not got the report, Shreya got an automated call on her mobile number from the state health department’s Covid call centre , sharing information about quarantine protocol and seeking to know about her symptoms.

Interestingly, this reporter had apprised about the two cases to a senior functionary in the health department on April 7, but to no avail.

Unnat Shikhar, 31 and his cousin Sagar Sanjay, 21, gave their samples for RT-PCR test at the New Gardiner Road hospital on April 8. Four days on, they are yet to receive their reports. They continue to roam freely.

As test reports get delayed, many carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to roam freely and act as super spreaders.

Of the total 80,018 tests done in the state on April 11, RT-PCR accounted for 38,601, TrueNat 2,492 and rapid antigen 38,925. Bihar had conducted 1,93,030 tests per million since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected in the state on March 22, last year.

Bihar reported 3,756 new infections on Sunday, taking the cumulative cases to 2,83,229. Of these Patna accounted for 1,382 new cases. The state’s total active cases had climbed from 350 last month to 14,695 on Sunday. Hospital beds were almost full at Patna’s three government medical colleges — the AIIMS at Phulwarisharif, the Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna City, and the Patna Medical College Hospital on Ashok Rajpath — reporting 90% occupancy.

Bihar has a capacity of 21,203 at its dedicated Covid care centres. Of the available 15,883 beds, 14,974 were vacant and remaining 909 occupied as on Monday, as per health department data.

On Monday, 2,999 positive cases were reported in Bihar taking the number of active cases to 17,052. Out of the 2999 positive cases, 1,197 cases were reported from Patna district.