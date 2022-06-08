Jharkhand court slaps ₹6,000 fine on Lalu Prasad for 2009 poll code violation
RANCHI: A special MP/MLA court in Palamu on Wednesday slapped a fine of ₹6,000 on Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in connection with a poll code violation case dating back to 2009.
The court disposed the case after the RJD chief pleaded guilty.
“We pleaded guilty and urged the court to dispose the case as it was unnecessarily getting dragged. The court acquitted our client with a fine of ₹6,000,” said Prabhat Kumar, counsel representing Lalu Prasad.
The matter relates to the landing of Prasad’s helicopter at a location away from the designated spot in Garhwa district during campaigning ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
Prasad, who is out on bail after conviction in four cases related to the infamous fodder scam, arrived in Medininagar, Palamu district headquarters, from Patna on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with party workers.
Meanwhile, a special CBI court on June 10 is set to hear petition filed by the RJD chief seeking the release of his passport as he requires it for traveling to Singapore for medical reasons.
His passport was deposited as a bail condition after conviction in the fodder scam case. In his petition, he requested the court that his passport was expiring and needs to be released for renewal, according to his counsel.
