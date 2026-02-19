In its ongoing crackdown on corrupt government officials in Bihar, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Thursday caught a junior engineer red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹9,000. The arrested engineer was posted at Sahebganj Nagar Parishad in Muzaffarpur district. The operation was led by a deputy superintendent of police, officials said. Junior engineer caught red-handed by SVU in Muzaffarpur

According to the SVU, the junior engineer, identified as Aman Kumar, had allegedly demanded a bribe for executing work related to the Nagar Parishad. After receiving a complaint, the SVU verified the allegation, laid a trap, and caught him in the act. He is currently being interrogated by SVU officials.

Rajkumar Tiwari, a resident of Ward No. 12 (Gram-Nahi) under Sahebganj Nagar Parishad, had lodged the complaint with the SVU in Patna. Tiwari alleged that Aman Kumar demanded ₹25,000 to process payment and complete paperwork for the installation of paver blocks in his area.

“As soon as Aman Kumar accepted the bribe amount from Rajkumar Tiwari, he was caught by the SVU team, and the bribe money was recovered from him,” an SVU official said.

In the past three days, officials from different departments have been caught accepting illegal gratification.

On February 17, Muzaffarpur district agriculture officer Himanshu Kumar and his driver, Rambabu Rai, were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. The bribe was reportedly demanded from a fertiliser shopkeeper in exchange for not cancelling his licence and for clearing inspection-related issues.

On February 18, sub-inspector Bhaskar Kumar Mishra of Sadar police station was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) while accepting a bribe. He was suspended with immediate effect by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur.