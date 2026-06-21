The Bhagalpur district administration has begun land acquisition for about 180 hectares to lay Vikramshila-Katareah railway line after the much-awaited project’s tenders were finalised. The 26-km route, which includes a major bridge over the Ganga river, promises to transform rail travel and freight movement in the region, serving as a vital link between north and south Bihar. Land acquisition begins for Vikramshila-Katareah line

Design and drawings for the bridge will also be finalised soon. The railway line will connect Barauni-New Jalpaiguri route with Bhagalpur-Sahebganj loop, crossing the Ganga roughly 45 km downstream from the existing Vikramshila road bridge. IRCON has been tasked with executing the project, including the river bridge. Officials estimate it will generate around 10,000 jobs during construction.

East Central Railway (ECR) chief public relations officer Saraswati Chandra said Bhagalpur administration was directed to expedite land acquisition for both up and down lines. The Union cabinet approved the ₹2,549 crore project (also referred to as Bikramshila-Katareah or Pirpainti-Naugachia) in August 2024. The four-year deadline for completion aims to have the line operational by around 2028-2030, with official projections extending to 2030-31.

The plans for better rail connectivity across the Ganga in this stretch have been discussed for years, with detailed project reports prepared earlier. However, the fresh momentum came after the partial collapse of the 4.7 km Vikramshila Setu road bridge in May this year. The caving in of the bridge triggered widespread disruption across eastern Bihar and exposed the fragility in road communication network in eastern Bihar.

Vehicles were forced to take a circuitous route to cross the river via Munger bridge, which too faced massive jams. However, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary responded swiftly and held meetings with Central ministers in Delhi to expedite restoration work of Vikramshila Setu, officials said. On special request, the Border Road Organisation installed temporary bailey bridges to keep light vehicles moving.

Officials said that the CM’s persistence also led to breathing new life into the long-pending Vikramshila-Katareah project, which many in the region now view as a lasting solution to the area’s recurring isolation. Once completed, the new line will create a second major rail crossing over the Ganga in Bhagalpur. It would ease the burden on existing infrastructure while improving connectivity for the Kosi and Seemanchal regions.

Officials said that the new railway network would ensure smoother movement of passengers, agricultural produce, fertilisers, coal and other essential goods, bringing much-needed relief to this part of the state. Residents have welcomed the development. “We’ve waited long enough. Every time the road bridge has issues, life comes to a standstill. This rail line will change things for good,” said a Bhagalpur resident.

With land acquisition underway and design work progressing, officials are optimistic that physical work on the ground, including the bridge itself, could begin in the coming months. For eastern Bihar, this project isn’t just another railway line; it’s a promise of reliable connectivity across the river that has divided the region for too long. The move would soothe growing frustration over limited crossings on Ganga.