Live surgeries beamed on virtual network as 3-day eye meet begins

In a first, six complex cataract, retinal detachment and cross-linking surgeries for correction of elliptical cornea in eyes were performed at multiple operation theatres (OTs) across the country, as young doctors watched them live online, sitting in their consultation chambers in different parts of India, as part of the three-day 60th annual conference of the Bihar Ophthalmological Society (BOS), which began in Patna on Friday. In a first, six complex cataract, retinal detachment and cross-linking surgeries for correction of elliptical cornea in eyes were performed at multiple OTs across the country, as young doctors watched them live online. (HT Photo/Picture for representation)

“This is the first time in the state such surgeries were performed and beamed live on a virtual network across the country,” said Dr Satyajit Sinha, chief organising secretary and chairman of the scientific committee of the 60th Bihar Ophthalmological Society (BOSCON).

Dr Naren Shetty from Narayan Nethralaya, Bengaluru, Dr Harshul Tak from Jaipur, Dr Ashish Shekhar from Darbhanga and Dr Shalabh Sinha from Muzaffarpur did cataract surgeries through phacoemulsification method.

Dr Satya Prakash Tiwary in Patna and Dr Pooja Khammar from Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru, did retinal detachment and cross linking surgeries, respectively, said Dr Sinha.

BOS president Dr Pranav Ranjan, secretary Dr Bibhuti Prassan Sinha and treasurer Dr Nilesh Mohan, both professors of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences moderated the online session.

Around 800 doctors across the country are expected to participate in the meet.

Dr Raj Vardhan Azad, former chief of Rajendra Prasad Centre for eye, AIIMS, Delhi, will inaugurate it, said Dr Sunil Singh, community convener of the conference.

BOS president-elect, Dr KS Gupta of Saharsa, will take charge from Dr Ranjan on Saturday.

