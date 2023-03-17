Home / Cities / Patna News / Live surgeries beamed on virtual network as 3-day eye meet begins

Live surgeries beamed on virtual network as 3-day eye meet begins

ByRuchir Kumar, Patna
Mar 17, 2023 10:32 PM IST

This is the first time in the state such surgeries were performed and beamed live on a virtual network across the country, said Dr Satyajit Sinha, chief organising secretary and chairman of the scientific committee of the 60th Bihar Ophthalmological Society (BOSCON).

In a first, six complex cataract, retinal detachment and cross-linking surgeries for correction of elliptical cornea in eyes were performed at multiple operation theatres (OTs) across the country, as young doctors watched them live online, sitting in their consultation chambers in different parts of India, as part of the three-day 60th annual conference of the Bihar Ophthalmological Society (BOS), which began in Patna on Friday.

In a first, six complex cataract, retinal detachment and cross-linking surgeries for correction of elliptical cornea in eyes were performed at multiple OTs across the country, as young doctors watched them live online. (HT Photo/Picture for representation)
In a first, six complex cataract, retinal detachment and cross-linking surgeries for correction of elliptical cornea in eyes were performed at multiple OTs across the country, as young doctors watched them live online. (HT Photo/Picture for representation)

“This is the first time in the state such surgeries were performed and beamed live on a virtual network across the country,” said Dr Satyajit Sinha, chief organising secretary and chairman of the scientific committee of the 60th Bihar Ophthalmological Society (BOSCON).

Dr Naren Shetty from Narayan Nethralaya, Bengaluru, Dr Harshul Tak from Jaipur, Dr Ashish Shekhar from Darbhanga and Dr Shalabh Sinha from Muzaffarpur did cataract surgeries through phacoemulsification method.

Dr Satya Prakash Tiwary in Patna and Dr Pooja Khammar from Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru, did retinal detachment and cross linking surgeries, respectively, said Dr Sinha.

BOS president Dr Pranav Ranjan, secretary Dr Bibhuti Prassan Sinha and treasurer Dr Nilesh Mohan, both professors of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences moderated the online session.

Around 800 doctors across the country are expected to participate in the meet.

Dr Raj Vardhan Azad, former chief of Rajendra Prasad Centre for eye, AIIMS, Delhi, will inaugurate it, said Dr Sunil Singh, community convener of the conference.

BOS president-elect, Dr KS Gupta of Saharsa, will take charge from Dr Ranjan on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out