LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor
The administration of LN Mithila University (LMNU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga has referred a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against a Hindi professor to the university’s Internal Complaint Council (ICC), on August 1, following accusations made by a few post-graduate (PG) female students, varsity officials aware of the matter said.
Some female students have accused the assistant professor in the Hindi department, Akhilesh Kumar, of sending them inappropriate messages on WhatsApp late at night, asking them to visit his residence on the pretext of giving notes. A student has even shared a screen shot of WhatsApp messages with the varsity authorities.
“If the teacher had no ulterior motive, why would he ask female students to visit his residence? He would not ever make an audio call, fearing it could be recorded. He would only use voice calls,” a student said.
LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said on Wednesday, “We have initiated the due process to be followed in case of a complaint against a teacher. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the probe report,” the registrar said.
He said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.
The accused professor, meanwhile, described the charges as a ploy to tarnish his image. He dismissed allegations that he had sent any WhatsApp message to female students.
“I am comparatively young and popular among students. Hence, some people, who are jealous of me, are using a few students against me by giving them temptations, to tarnish my image,” he said.
Health dept transfers holds up inspection for organ transplant at Patna’s AIIMS, Ruban
The transfer of section officers in Bihar's health department has held up the inspection before granting approval to commence kidney and liver transplant services at Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, said officials aware of the development. The health department had to cancel the inspection of AIIMS on August 2.
After Sena, all is not well in Maharashtra Congress
Mumbai While the Shiv Sena is still struggling to recover from a vertical split, all is not well in Congress, another party which was in power alongwith Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in the state. There are speculations of a split in the Maharashtra Congress as a section of party MLAs are in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
Case registered against Sena leader for defamatory language against Shinde in Dombivli tussle
A day after a tussle broke out between two Shiv Sena factions, a case was filed on Wednesday against Shiv Sena leader Kavita Gavand of Dombivli for using defamatory language against CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. A clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son Shrikant Shinde, at the party office.
Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%
Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a significant rise with 2,073 cases being reported on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin shared by the health department. As many as five related deaths were also reported during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 11.64 per cent. Yesterday, the city had logged 1,506 cases and three related-fatalities in the span of 24 hours.
Scientists lose contact with fourth Olive Ridley turtle
Mumbai Out of the five Olive Ridley turtles which were tagged in Maharashtra between January and February this year for a study of their migratory pattern, scientists have lost contact with the fourth turtle. This leaves just one turtle named Vanashree who is still traceable. She has been foraging in a region of the Indian Ocean near the Malvan coast off Sindhudurg for the past several weeks. Researchers haven't lost all hope yet.
