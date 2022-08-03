Home / Cities / Patna News / LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor

LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor

patna news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 09:52 PM IST
LNMU registrar said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.
Some female students have accused the assistant professor in the Hindi department of sending them inappropriate messages on WhatsApp late at night, asking them to visit his residence on the pretext of giving notes. (Picture for representation)
Some female students have accused the assistant professor in the Hindi department of sending them inappropriate messages on WhatsApp late at night, asking them to visit his residence on the pretext of giving notes. (Picture for representation)
ByBishnu K Jha, Darbhanga

The administration of LN Mithila University (LMNU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga has referred a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against a Hindi professor to the university’s Internal Complaint Council (ICC), on August 1, following accusations made by a few post-graduate (PG) female students, varsity officials aware of the matter said.

Some female students have accused the assistant professor in the Hindi department, Akhilesh Kumar, of sending them inappropriate messages on WhatsApp late at night, asking them to visit his residence on the pretext of giving notes. A student has even shared a screen shot of WhatsApp messages with the varsity authorities.

“If the teacher had no ulterior motive, why would he ask female students to visit his residence? He would not ever make an audio call, fearing it could be recorded. He would only use voice calls,” a student said.

LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said on Wednesday, “We have initiated the due process to be followed in case of a complaint against a teacher. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the probe report,” the registrar said.

He said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.

The accused professor, meanwhile, described the charges as a ploy to tarnish his image. He dismissed allegations that he had sent any WhatsApp message to female students.

“I am comparatively young and popular among students. Hence, some people, who are jealous of me, are using a few students against me by giving them temptations, to tarnish my image,” he said.

