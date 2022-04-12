Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
PATNA: In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said.
Police have arrested the suspect, identified as Subham Aditya, 22, a resident of village Satyarganj under Islampur block. The interrogation of the suspect is on, while the CM continued with his pre-scheduled programme. A senior police official said that the forensic team will establish the nature of explosive used in the blast. Patna central range IG Rakesh Rathi said the youngster used Diwali cracker not bomb.
There was no report of any injuries. Preliminary reports said that the blast took place behind the stage from where the CM was receiving applications/grievances from people.
On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar had first gone to Pawapuri and he was to go to Rajghat via Silao from there. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School. People on the well-decorated stage could only hear the sound of the blast. There was commotion there due to the sound.
Nalanda police officials disclosed that Subham wanted to raise national issues with chief minister Nitish Kumar but the CM didn’t respond to him.
“How could a stranger get close to the stage is a matter of investigation,” said a police officer, wishing not to be quoted, adding an investigation will throw light on the modus operandi.
The incident happened when the Bihar police claimed to have prepared a blueprint to tighten Nitish Kumar’s security in the wake of attack on him by a youngster, who breached the security cordon to reach up to him on March 27.
The blueprint was presented at a high-level meeting of the home department in Patna where every point of the security arrangement was discussed. Bacchu Singh Meena, ADG (security), also issued guidelines to every district magistrate and SP of the state to make the arrangement every time the chief minister visited the district in accordance with the recommendation of the Verma committee of 1991.
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
High court asks TMC minister to face CBI, division bench grants temporary relief
A single bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to face the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged teacher's recruitment scam, however, later in the day, a division bench stayed the order till Wednesday morning providing temporary relief to the TMC leader. The division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday around 10:30 am. He is also the Trinamool Congress' state secretary general.
Covid XE variant: Karnataka government to screen travelers from 8 countries
Following the discovery of India's first case of the new XE coronavirus in Mumbai, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. He also advised people who had not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that people get immunised and collaborate with the government.
Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
BENGALURU: a right-wing leader and contractor, Santosh K Patil, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi's Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said. Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of ₹4 crore.
