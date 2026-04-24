Man shoots girl, later kills self in Vaishali

A 24-year-old youth shot a girl, whose wedding was scheduled in May, before allegedly killing himself in Vaishali district late Thursday evening, police said. Representative image. (HT photo)

Police further said that the incident occurred in Imadpur village under Bhagwanpur police station limits. The youth died on the spot, while the girl was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital in injured condition.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Pankaj Sahni, 24. However, the girl’s father denied any relationship between the two. He claimed that Pankaj had entered his house to loot ₹4 lakh in cash, which his daughter had resisted.

At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at her house. Taking advantage of this, Pankaj entered the house and had a heated argument with her. During the argument, he shot her.

Hearing the gunshots sound, people reached the spot and informed the family members of the deceased.

Upon getting information, a police team under the leadership of sub-divisional police officer reached the spot.

During investigation, the girl’s father, Upendra Sahni, told police that his daughter’s marriage was scheduled for next month. About ₹4 lakh was kept in the house for the wedding, which was known to Pankaj. “Pankaj had entered the house with the intention of looting the cash, but my daughter resisted the attempt. In a fit of rage, Pankaj shot her dead,” Upendra said, denying any love affair and stating that Pankaj had a criminal background. He added that Pankaj had recently been released from jail.

Meanwhile, Pankaj’s father, Fekan Sahni, claimed that Upendra had invited his son to the house through his daughter. When his son reached the house, Upendra allegedly shot him, leading to his on-the-spot death. “We were working in the agricultural fields. After some time, people started shouting and informed us that Upendra had gunned down my son,” he said.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Sihag confirmed the incident, saying that police are investigating the case from all possible angles. He added that the firearm used in the crime has not yet been recovered.