Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maoist commander murdered in Jamui

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 07:14 pm IST

Police said the incident took place when Lakhan Yadav had gone to Baratand Adivasi tola on Saturday evening to attend the 3-day Christmas programme

A hardcore Maoist commander Lakhan Yadav was gunned down at Baratand Sono village in Jamui district late on Saturday night. He was a dreaded figure in Jamui-Giridih border region.

Lakhan Yadav
Lakhan Yadav

Police said the incident took place when Lakhan Yadav had gone to Baratand Adivasi tola on Saturday evening to attend the 3-day Christmas programme. When he was returning to his village, unknown criminals attacked and started firing at him with more half a dozen bullets leading to his death on the spot, said a police officer.

SHO of Charkhapathar police station Ranjit Kumar reached the spot with police force and sent the body for postmortem. “The efforts are on to trace the criminals and the investigation is on,” he added.

It is noteworthy that Lakhan Yadav was an accused in several Naxalite incidents, including burning a JCB of a road construction company in Jhajha GRP Lootkand, Bongi. He was arrested by the police in 2020. A cache of weapons was also recovered from near his house based on his information.

Police sources said that Yadav was currently out on bail. He had married twice. The police are investigating every aspect of the murder motives and criminal background.

In 2015, he joined the Eastern Bihar-Northeastern Jharkhand special area committee of the CPI (Maoist). Shortly thereafter, he was appointed the Maoist commander for the Khaira, Chakai, and Kauakol areas. The hardcore Maoist commander Yadav was active in the Jamui-Giridih Seemanchal zone and he remained a headache for security agencies for a long time.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Maoist commander murdered in Jamui
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Hardcore Maoist commander Lakhan Yadav was shot dead in Jamui district while returning from a Christmas program. Known for his criminal activities, including involvement in Naxalite incidents, he was out on bail after previous arrests. Authorities are investigating the murder, focusing on motives and Yadav's extensive criminal history, as he had been a persistent threat to security forces.