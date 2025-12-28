Maoist commander murdered in Jamui

A hardcore Maoist commander Lakhan Yadav was gunned down at Baratand Sono village in Jamui district late on Saturday night. He was a dreaded figure in Jamui-Giridih border region. Lakhan Yadav

Police said the incident took place when Lakhan Yadav had gone to Baratand Adivasi tola on Saturday evening to attend the 3-day Christmas programme. When he was returning to his village, unknown criminals attacked and started firing at him with more half a dozen bullets leading to his death on the spot, said a police officer.

SHO of Charkhapathar police station Ranjit Kumar reached the spot with police force and sent the body for postmortem. “The efforts are on to trace the criminals and the investigation is on,” he added.

It is noteworthy that Lakhan Yadav was an accused in several Naxalite incidents, including burning a JCB of a road construction company in Jhajha GRP Lootkand, Bongi. He was arrested by the police in 2020. A cache of weapons was also recovered from near his house based on his information.

Police sources said that Yadav was currently out on bail. He had married twice. The police are investigating every aspect of the murder motives and criminal background.

In 2015, he joined the Eastern Bihar-Northeastern Jharkhand special area committee of the CPI (Maoist). Shortly thereafter, he was appointed the Maoist commander for the Khaira, Chakai, and Kauakol areas. The hardcore Maoist commander Yadav was active in the Jamui-Giridih Seemanchal zone and he remained a headache for security agencies for a long time.