Maoist posters against MP, ex-MLA found in Bihar’s Aurangabad

A few purported handwritten Maoist posters threatening member of Parliament (MP) Sushil Singh and former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA Ranvijay Singh were allegedly found in Aurangabad district in Bihar on Wednesday, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Goh police station, Kamlesh Paswan told HT that police did not find any posters when they visited the places but added that they are monitoring the situation and have begun an investigation. The local police and para-military forces have also carried out searches in and around the area for gathering information about the Maoists.

Sushil Singh, the Aurangabad MP, confirmed that he has information about the Maoist posters.

The posters also targeted the central government and threatened to blow up the office of the ruling JD-U. It criticised the government for its failure in bringing a canal into the region.

Former MLA Ranvijay said: “I cannot say why they (Maoists) have issued such a threat to me.” He, however, admitted that his family has been on the Maoist hit list for a long time.

It may be mentioned that a few years back the Maoists had attacked Singh’s native village, Bandya, in which there was an exchange of fire from both sides. However, the rebels were forced to retreat in the face of the stiff resistance put up by the villagers.

People familiar with the matter said that Singh’s family is on the hit list because they are landlords whom the Maoists consider as “exploiters” of the downtrodden.

“We are monitoring the situation and have begun an investigation,” said Swapna Ji Meshram, Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP), adding that police are investigating the matter whether it is a handy work of miscreants or the Maoists.

