MeT issues orange alert for north-east Bihar till June 27

Southern parts of the state experienced high intensity rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm, while northern parts saw light to moderate rain during past 24 hours till Friday evening. The Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued an orange alert for north-east districts till June 27 following heavy rain and thunderstorm forecast.

According to a five-day weather forecast, the state is likely to receive fairly widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning till June 28, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

As per daily bulletin, Valmikinagar recorded 82mm rain, Chenari 70mm, Birpur 60mm, Indrapuri 50mm, Bagha and Bhimnagar 40 mm each during past 24 hours. Patna recorded 19mm rain from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Friday.

Officials have alerted the north-east districts of Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, cautioning heavy rain and thunderstorm at one or two places.

Weather scientist SK Patel said, “As per current numerical model, a cyclonic circulation is lying over Jharkhand which is likely to trigger rain activities in Bihar as well. Under the influence, widespread rain is likely over the state for next three days. Intensity of rain would be higher at northwest districts in comparison to southwest districts.”

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar subdivision has received 193.3mm actual rain against 72.4mm normal rain in June so far. Of the 38 districts, only Purnia has recorded deficient rain. Bhabhua has recorded the highest surplus rain exceeding 340% of normal rain, followed by Saran and West Champaran, which recorded surplus rain of 297% and 288%, respectively.