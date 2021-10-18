MeT predicts heavy rain in Bihar till October 20, orange alert for Supaul

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places over the state during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

Patna Meteorological Centre said the state is experiencing sudden rain under the influence of the weather system formed over the neighbouring state.

CK Singh, a meteorologist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “A low-pressure area lying over south Madhya Pradesh has now shifted towards southwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood. Besides, another cyclonic circulation has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. Under the influence, easterly winds will continue to blow in the state. Light to moderate rain at most places and heavy rain at several places accompanied with thunderstorm activities is likely in the state till October 20.”

As per the daily bulletin issued, Parsa and Amnaur in Saran district received 37.2mm rain followed by Jandaha in Vaishali 27.2mm, Tarari in Bhojpur 26.4mm, Chandan in Banka 22.8mm, Bahadurganj in Kishanganj 21mm, Triveniganj in Supaul 18.4mm during the past 24 hours.

Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued an orange colour warning for Supaul district forecasting heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday while a yellow-colour alert has been issued for six districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea.

As per India Meteorological Department (Hydromet division), Bihar recorded 110.6mm actual rain against the normal rain of 53.1 mm between October 1 to October 18 which is 108% excess.

Anil Kumar Jha, the agriculture expert, said, “The untimely rain in the state will have a negative impact on crops. The excess rain that occurred this month has resulted in an abundance of moisture in the soil. Consequently, farmers will face difficulty in harvesting ready Kharif crops due to moisture while sowing for rabi crops including lentils, oilseeds and grams will be delayed. Sowing of Rabi crops is done between October to mid- November in the state..”