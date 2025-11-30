Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mihir Kumar becomes new development commissioner of Bihar

BySubhash Pathak, Patna
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 09:16 pm IST

Mihir Kumar Singh is appointed Bihar's new development commissioner in a major IAS reshuffle, replacing S Siddharth, with several other transfers announced.

A 1993 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Mihir Kumar Singh, has become the new development commissioner of Bihar, replacing S Siddharth (1991 batch), who superannuated from the service on Sunday. The move was part of the major reshuffle by the new Bihar government that has transferred give IAS officers.

1993 batch IAS officer Mihir Kumar Singh
1993 batch IAS officer Mihir Kumar Singh

The General Administration Department issued the notification to he effect on Sunday.

Prior to his posting, Singh was additional chief secretary (ACS) of the industries department and was holding additional charge of the transport department. He was also the director general-cum-chief vigilance commissioner, general administrative department (GAD).

According to a notification, a 1991 batch officer CK Anil, currently posted as advisor Bihar Rajya Yojna Parshad, has been moved to the revenue and land reforms department as its new ACS.

Dipak Kumar Singh (1992 batch), ACS of the rural works department, who was holding the additional charge of revenue and land reforms department, has been relieved from the latter department and has been given additional charge of the DG-cum-chief vigilance commissioner.

Kundan Kumar (2004 batch), currently posted as the resident commissioner, New Delhi, has been posted as the new secretary of the industries department. He will hold the additional charge of the resident commissioner and managing director of Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA).

B Kartikey Dhanji (2008 batch), who has been holding the additional charge of the industries department, has been relieved from the charge. He will remain posted in the minor irrigation department as its secretary.

Sanjay Kumar Singh (2007 batch), secretary, commercial taxes department, has been vested with additional responsibility of the officer on special duty (OSD) of the home department. Meanwhile, Kaushal Kishore (2010-batch), currently posted as commissioner, Darbhanga division, has been asked to hold the charge of Tirhut commissioner, Muzaffarpur.

Raj Kumar (2010 batch), posted as commissioner, Tirhut division, has been transferred to the transport department as its new secretary.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Mihir Kumar becomes new development commissioner of Bihar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mihir Kumar Singh, a 1993 IAS officer, has been appointed as Bihar's new development commissioner, succeeding S Siddharth after his retirement. This change is part of a broader reshuffle involving five IAS officers by the Bihar government. Singh previously served as additional chief secretary of the industries department and chief vigilance commissioner, among other roles.