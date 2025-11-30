Mihir Kumar becomes new development commissioner of Bihar

A 1993 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Mihir Kumar Singh, has become the new development commissioner of Bihar, replacing S Siddharth (1991 batch), who superannuated from the service on Sunday. The move was part of the major reshuffle by the new Bihar government that has transferred give IAS officers. 1993 batch IAS officer Mihir Kumar Singh

The General Administration Department issued the notification to he effect on Sunday.

Prior to his posting, Singh was additional chief secretary (ACS) of the industries department and was holding additional charge of the transport department. He was also the director general-cum-chief vigilance commissioner, general administrative department (GAD).

According to a notification, a 1991 batch officer CK Anil, currently posted as advisor Bihar Rajya Yojna Parshad, has been moved to the revenue and land reforms department as its new ACS.

Dipak Kumar Singh (1992 batch), ACS of the rural works department, who was holding the additional charge of revenue and land reforms department, has been relieved from the latter department and has been given additional charge of the DG-cum-chief vigilance commissioner.

Kundan Kumar (2004 batch), currently posted as the resident commissioner, New Delhi, has been posted as the new secretary of the industries department. He will hold the additional charge of the resident commissioner and managing director of Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA).

B Kartikey Dhanji (2008 batch), who has been holding the additional charge of the industries department, has been relieved from the charge. He will remain posted in the minor irrigation department as its secretary.

Sanjay Kumar Singh (2007 batch), secretary, commercial taxes department, has been vested with additional responsibility of the officer on special duty (OSD) of the home department. Meanwhile, Kaushal Kishore (2010-batch), currently posted as commissioner, Darbhanga division, has been asked to hold the charge of Tirhut commissioner, Muzaffarpur.

Raj Kumar (2010 batch), posted as commissioner, Tirhut division, has been transferred to the transport department as its new secretary.