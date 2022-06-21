Home / Cities / Patna News / MLA Anant Singh, aide get 10-yr RI in AK-47 recovery case
patna news

MLA Anant Singh, aide get 10-yr RI in AK-47 recovery case

A 10-year jail term means Anant Singh is liable to be disqualified as an MLA and barred from contesting an election.
RJD MLA Anant Singh after being sentenced to 10 -year RI on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
RJD MLA Anant Singh after being sentenced to 10 -year RI on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 10:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A special court in Patna on Tuesday sentenced Anant Singh, the four-time MLA from Mokama in Bihar who has a long history sheet of crime, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2019 case of recovery of AK-47 rifle and grenades from his house in which he was convicted last week.

The court of judge Triloki Dubey also sentenced Singh’s associate Sunil Ram to 10-year RI in the same case.

A 10-year jail term means Singh is liable to be disqualified as an MLA and barred from contesting an election.

His counsel Sunil Kumar told HT they will challenge the order in Patna High Court.

According to the prosecution, a team of Patna police raided Singh’s house in his native village Ladma under Barh police station limits in rural Patna on August 16, 2019, and seized one AK-47 assault rifle, two hand grenades and live cartridges from there.

Singh was booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019. The legislator, who went absconding after the police issued a lookout circular against him, surrendered before the a Saket court in Delhi on August 23, 2019. Since then, he has been lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna.

On June 14 this year, the special court in Patna had pronounced him guilty under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh, who won twice from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket, was once known to be close to chief minister Nitish Kumar but fell out with him ahead of the 2015 assembly elections. He left Kumar’s JD(U) and contested as an Independent and retained Mokama seat, winning it with a margin of 18,000. In 2020 polls, he stood as an RJD candidate and again won the seat by a margin of 35,291 votes.

Singh has a long history sheet of 38 criminal cases, seven of them relating to murders.

Singh is the third RJD MLA to lost assembly membership following conviction in a criminal case in the last four years.

On December 27, 2018, the state assembly terminated the membership of RJD’s Raj Ballabh Yadav, MLA from Nawada, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor.

In November 2018, senior party MLA Illiyas Hussain, who was convicted and awarded five years’ imprisonment in multi-crore bitumen scam by a CBI court on September 27, 2018, was disqualified for assembly membership.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out