Patna, Police fired tear gas shells and took recourse to lathi-charge when a mob disrupted railway traffic on the outskirts of Patna, alleging a lack of an adequate number of trains for a competitive exam, a top official said on Sunday. Mob disrupts Railway traffic near Patna; police resort to lathi-charge, fire tear gas shells

According to Amresh Kumar, the Inspector General in charge of the Railway Protection Force for East Central Zone, which covers a major part of Bihar, trouble erupted around midnight when "more than 200 young men, posing as students appearing for competitive exams" turned up at the Pataliputra station.

"Trains had been ferrying students to various parts of the state for the exams of the Excise Department scheduled on Sunday. The troublemakers alleged that arrangements were inadequate and squatted on the tracks, demanding a special train that could help them reach their destination in time," the IG said.

The IG, who had rushed to the spot along with a contingent of RPF and GRP, said that the police informed the Railway authorities about the sudden rush and, around 2 am a special train did arrive.

However, those squatting on the tracks refused to budge and when police personnel tried to disperse them, indulged in stone-pelting, he said.

"Normalcy was restored at the station, where tight security arrangements are in place, by 3 am. Though, as a last resort, we had to order lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells," he added.

"It appears that many of the young men at the station were anti-social elements who actually wanted to foment trouble so that the exams would get cancelled. Their antics affected traffic on the station where two passenger and a goods train remained stranded for hours. Other trains which had to pass through Pataliputra station, were run on alternative routes till normalcy was restored," the IG said.

He also said RPF and GRP have got in touch with Patna Police with whom CCTV footage of the station will be shared to identify those involved in vandalism.

Patna Zone IG Jitendra Rana told reporters, "Yes, we are in touch with GRP and Railway officials and an FIR will be lodged in connection with the incident. Those involved are being identified with help of CCTV footage and they will be brought to book."

Meanwhile, when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav was asked about the incident, he said, "It is unfortunate that such an incident took place on the eve of a competitive exam. Youngsters, too, should be mindful of decorum ."

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