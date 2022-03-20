Home / Cities / Patna News / Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
  The deceased constable was identified as Rajmangal Rai, who was attached to the neighbouring Prushottampur police station. The injured police personnel were admitted to a local hospital in Narkatiaganj, from where they were referred to GMCH Bettiah, an officer said.
Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)
Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:23 AM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

A police constable was killed and three others were injured after a group of villagers attacked the Balthar police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district, hours after the death of a man allegedly in custody.

The deceased constable was identified as Rajmangal Rai, who was attached to the neighbouring Prushottampur police station. The injured police personnel were admitted to a local hospital in Narkatiaganj, from where they were referred to GMCH Bettiah, an officer said.

Confirming the death of the constable, Pranav Kumar Praveen, DIG, Champaran range, said: “Situation is tense but under control. Police teams are camping in the area...”

Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

As the news of Yadav’s death spread, villagers armed with sticks and iron rods attacked the police station in West Champaran along India-Nepal border.

“This man was forcefully taken to the police station, where he collapsed owing to the beating,” said Birendra Gupta, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) legislator from Sikta, citing local residents.

Dhananjay Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, Narkatiaganj, however, said: “We are looking into the matter. Prima facie, it appears that death occurred owing to the bee sting.”

