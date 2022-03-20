Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
- The deceased constable was identified as Rajmangal Rai, who was attached to the neighbouring Prushottampur police station. The injured police personnel were admitted to a local hospital in Narkatiaganj, from where they were referred to GMCH Bettiah, an officer said.
A police constable was killed and three others were injured after a group of villagers attacked the Balthar police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district, hours after the death of a man allegedly in custody.
Confirming the death of the constable, Pranav Kumar Praveen, DIG, Champaran range, said: “Situation is tense but under control. Police teams are camping in the area...”
Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said.
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
As the news of Yadav’s death spread, villagers armed with sticks and iron rods attacked the police station in West Champaran along India-Nepal border.
“This man was forcefully taken to the police station, where he collapsed owing to the beating,” said Birendra Gupta, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) legislator from Sikta, citing local residents.
Dhananjay Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, Narkatiaganj, however, said: “We are looking into the matter. Prima facie, it appears that death occurred owing to the bee sting.”
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
-
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
-
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
-
13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah
The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.
