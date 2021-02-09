Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over ₹2 crore
- The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) late on Monday night arrested two people from Dibrugarh-New Delhi AC special train (02423) and recovered four bars weighing six-kilograms of foreign-origin gold.
"Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, very meticulously and painstakingly developed over days, the sleuths of Patna Zonal Unit of the DRI apprehended two persons at Patliputra Railway Station when the train arrived. The DRI sleuths recovered 4 gold bars from their possession,” said an official, adding that the arrested syndicate carriers have been identified as — Navnath Suryavansi and Vikram Misal- both residents of Sangli, Maharastra.
They were travelling in AC-1 compartment of the Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
The official said they didn't produce any valid document evidencing legal importation, possession and transportation of above gold bars. The gold bars were examined by a government valuer who assessed their value to be around ₹2.96 crores. In their respective statements recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act, they revealed that the aforesaid gold had been smuggled from Myanmar into India. Both have been taken into custody. Further investigation is on.
According to RPF Inspector PK Barnwal, the DRI got an input that two suspected persons travelling in the first-class compartment of the train are carrying an illegal consignment. Following a tip-off, the RPF requested Danapur control to give an extra stoppage to the train at Patliputra Junction to facilitate the search operation. When the train arrived at platform number 2, with the assistance of RPF personnel, DRI sleuths searched the compartment and caught the duo.
The arrested duo tried to dodge the officials after producing a fake document allegedly issued by JMB Bulians, HB Road, Masjid Gali, Fancy Bazar, Guwahati. When DRI sleuths scanned the receipt, they noticed that the date of issue of the document was February 8, the day of their boarding from Guwahati Junction at around 7 am.
The accused have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody while further investigation is in progress.
The DRI officials had recovered gold consignment three times from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi AC special train and twice before from North East Express in the last six months.
The intelligence inputs indicated that the recovered gold bars carrying foreign markings had been smuggled into India from Myanmar through the international land border at Moreh in Manipur. The smuggling syndicate operating from Guwahati was attempting to dispose of the contraband in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai which notably have thriving markets for the yellow metal and jewellery.
"The smuggling syndicate sourced and recruited poor and needy individuals from various parts of the country to act as carriers of the smuggled gold by luring them with the prospect of quick and easy money," said the official. The smugglers used air, land and rail routes to locally transport the smuggled gold.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues
- Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lokayukta probe points to financial irregularities in Purnea University
- Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter of university's financial management and had set the next date of review for May 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya tourism in deep coma sans international flights and domestic visitors
- The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar
- 2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agri laws in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Bihar CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Class 10 student kidnapped in Gopalganj, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination info of defence personnel in Bihar to be kept under wraps
- The Central government has set up an exclusive channel with the defence ministry for this purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet expansion before budget session, says Bihar BJP chief
- The CM has been running his government with 14 ministers, as against the permissible 36 members of the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s organic corridor produce reaps rich harvest in Patna’s roadside markets
- Such organic food selling points can also seen at Rajvanshi Nagar and Patliputra Colony vegetable markets in the city and many more neighbourhood markets are likely to be added to the list in the coming days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aspirants booked for having impersonators take recruitment test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
- Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox