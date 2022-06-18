Murder convict from Bihar shot dead in Deoghar court
A murder convict from Bihar was shot dead Saturday inside a lawyer’s chamber at Deoghar court complex in Jharkhand where he had gone to appear in another case, police said.
The deceased, identified as Amit Singh, a resident of rural Patna, was convicted by a Patna court on April 1 this year for the murder of noted businessman and president of the Bihta Traders Association, Nirbhay Singh, who was shot dead on September 15, 2017.
Since his conviction, Amit Singh had been lodged in Beur Central Jail.
“On June 17, a five-member police team had brought him to Jharkhand for his production before a court in Deoghar in connection with the abduction of a local businessman, Chanchal Kothari, in 2012,” Beur jail superintendent Jitendra Prasad said.
According to police, Amit Singh was meeting his lawyer Rajiv Kumar Dev after appearing before the court on Saturday when two unidentified assailants entered the lawyer’s chamber and sprayed bullets on him. When the people gave them a chase, the assailants fired in the air at least six rounds and escaped, leaving behind one of their firearms.
Deoghar superintendent of police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jaat and deputy inspector general of police (Santhal Pragana range) Sudarshan Mandal later visited the spot.
The murder case in which Amit Singh was convicted along with four others had reached the Supreme Court, which, on January 5 this year, directed the trial court to complete the trial within three months and cancelled the bail granted to him by Patna High Court in August 2020, citing his criminal antecedents.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics