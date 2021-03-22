IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Murder eyewitness killed; mob attacks police, 36 booked
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Murder eyewitness killed; mob attacks police, 36 booked

An irate mob on Monday attacked and injured police personnel and vandalised vehicles after an eyewitness in a murder case was shot dead in the Lakhisarai’s Kiul area hours before he was supposed to depose before the court in the case
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:39 PM IST

An irate mob on Monday attacked and injured police personnel and vandalised vehicles after an eyewitness in a murder case was shot dead in the Lakhisarai’s Kiul area hours before he was supposed to depose before the court in the case.

The deceased, identified as Vikash Kumar (35), was on a stroll in Hakimganj locality with his child when two assailants riding a motorcycle shot him on his head. After the murder, the assailants fled the spot, leaving behind the motorcycle, which is said to be owned by cousin of undertrial prisoner Ranjit Bind, a named accused in the murder of Vikash’s maternal uncle Ramakant Yadav, who was a former director of Munger-Jamui Central Co-operative Bank.

Two passerby, including one Ravi Verma, also received gunshot injuries and were being treated at a private hospital.

Irate over the incident, locals blocked national highway-80 for over five hours and damaged a police vehicle. They also pelted stones on police, causing minor injuries to some of them.

Lakhisarai’s superintendent of police Sushil Kumar said three separate FIRs have been registered, wherein 36 people have been named. Besides, over 200 unidentified persons have been booked on various charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants and mischief by fire or explosive substance.

He said the number of suspects was likely to increase as police were still scanning videos to identify them.

According to police, Ramakant Yadav, said to be a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was shot dead near Vidyapith Chowk on October 11, 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Work begins on Mithapur-Mahuli multilevel road project

By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The long-awaited construction of nine-km long Mithapur-Mahuli stretch of road in the state capital began Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Murder eyewitness killed; mob attacks police, 36 booked

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:39 PM IST
An irate mob on Monday attacked and injured police personnel and vandalised vehicles after an eyewitness in a murder case was shot dead in the Lakhisarai’s Kiul area hours before he was supposed to depose before the court in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar Diwas: Girls’ education, environment protection key focus areas, says CM

By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Bihar was passionately and diligently engaged in reviving its past glory, drawing inspiration from its illustrious past to work on its road map for a developed and prosperous state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Photo)
patna news

Muted celebrations in Bihar as state marks its 109th foundation day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • The state government has decided 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' as the theme of this year's celebrations to raise awareness about declining annual rainfall threatening water security in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Nature Safari, Cabin car ropeway at Rajgir to be inaugurated on Mar 26

By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Nature Safari, first of its kind in the country, will be opened for the visitors on March 26 at Rajgir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna, India - December 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media during Climate Friendly Agriculture programme under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan at Nek Samwad in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, Dec 14, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Patna, India - December 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media during Climate Friendly Agriculture programme under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan at Nek Samwad in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, Dec 14, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Nitish directs officials to ramp up Covid testing, stay alert ahead of Holi

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The state government earlier cancelled the leaves of all doctors and health workers till April 5 with immediate effect. Those on leave have also been asked to report to duty as soon as possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna, India – November 26, 2020: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend a joint session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, India on Thursday November 26, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Patna, India – November 26, 2020: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend a joint session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, India on Thursday November 26, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar government appoints former chief secretary as appellate authority chairman

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The move is significant as the education department is saddled with the highest number of court cases related to appointments, promotions, transfers, service matters etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna-Feb.9,2021-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting with newly Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain after oath ceremony for the cabinet expansion of coalition government of NDA at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Bihar India on Tuesday Feb 09,2021.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Patna-Feb.9,2021-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting with newly Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain after oath ceremony for the cabinet expansion of coalition government of NDA at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Bihar India on Tuesday Feb 09,2021.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

With ethanol policy in place, no food grains will now be wasted in Bihar: Husain

By Vijay Swaroop
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Bihar’s industry minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, has said no food grains will now be wasted as the Ethanol Production Promotion Policy approved by the state Cabinet on Wednesday allows investors to directly make ethanol from maize, molasses, broken rice, and rotten grains
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar: 1.20 lakh litre liquor seized, 1800 arrested ahead of Holi

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
In the last 78 days, more than 1.20 lakh litre IMFL, spirit and country made liquor have been recovered from across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25
Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25
patna news

Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) on Friday extended the March 20 deadline for the special admission drive named ‘Praveshotsav’, till March 25, to meet the target of 100% enrolment in government schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Criminals loot 9 lakh, injure van guard in Patna

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Three armed criminals looted 9 lakh from a cash van and shot at the van guard Lal Saheb Singh near Alpana market under S K Puri police station here on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Govt considers hike for Ayush doctors

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The state government is contemplating an increase in the remuneration of Ayush doctors on the same pattern of revision of MBBS junior doctors done a few years back
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranchi, India - May 26, 2018: Litchi cultivated in Bihar on sale in the market of Jharkhand in Ranchi, India, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times) (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Ranchi, India - May 26, 2018: Litchi cultivated in Bihar on sale in the market of Jharkhand in Ranchi, India, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times) (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar litchi farmers fear losses due to weather-hit crop this year

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The irregular weather conditions since mid January may impact the litchi crop’s quality and quantity in Bihar, fear farmers and agriculture scientists
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav is an accused in a case related to hate speech. (PTI Photo)
Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav is an accused in a case related to hate speech. (PTI Photo)
patna news

Non-bailable warrant against Sharad Yadav for violation of model code of conduct

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Earlier on January 25, the court imposed a fine of 1000 on Sharad Yadav for non-appearance before the court despite several reminders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna Bihar_Dec 10,2018-Patna Aiims building Bihar India on Monday Dec 10,2018. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Patna Bihar_Dec 10,2018-Patna Aiims building Bihar India on Monday Dec 10,2018. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

Senior Patna AIIMS faculty facing termination charge, quits

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Sushmita Das, an associate professor in the department of microbiology in the institute, resigned on March 4 citing personal reasons, within days of the institute’s governing body ratifying a decision to terminate her along with two other doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP