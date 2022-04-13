Nalanda youth arrested for exploding cracker at CM’s meeting sent to jail
The Nalanda police Wednesday registered a case against the youth who had exploded a firecracker near the place where chief minister Nitish Kumar was interacting with people on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident.
An officer said the youth told police he became angry and exploded the firecracker after he was not given a chance to speak to the CM.
Pawan Kumar, station house officer of Silao police station, said 23-year-old Subham Aditya was arrested after an FIR (first information report) was lodged against him. “He was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday,” he said.
According to police, Aditya had developed a script and a video over national issues, which he wanted to discuss with the CM. On Tuesday, when he couldn’t get a chance to interact with the CM, he took out a firecracker and exploded in the pandal.
Police recovered matchsticks and cracker from his possession.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
-
Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Karamat Husain Muslim Girls' PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government. Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest. College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education.
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics