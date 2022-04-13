Nalanda youth arrested for exploding cracker at CM’s meeting sent to jail

The Nalanda police Wednesday registered a case against the youth who had exploded a firecracker near the place where chief minister Nitish Kumar was interacting with people on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

An officer said the youth told police he became angry and exploded the firecracker after he was not given a chance to speak to the CM.

Pawan Kumar, station house officer of Silao police station, said 23-year-old Subham Aditya was arrested after an FIR (first information report) was lodged against him. “He was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday,” he said.

According to police, Aditya had developed a script and a video over national issues, which he wanted to discuss with the CM. On Tuesday, when he couldn’t get a chance to interact with the CM, he took out a firecracker and exploded in the pandal.

Police recovered matchsticks and cracker from his possession.

