NCRB data: Bihar tops in crimes linked to land dispute
In crime related to land disputes, Bihar recorded 3,336 cases, followed by Maharashtra (1,259). A total of 815 people were killed over land dispute in Bihar in 2021.
Bihar has topped the list of states in crimes relate to land disputes during 2021 while it is second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of murder cases, according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has painted a grim picture of the state’s law and order situation.
In crime related to land disputes, Bihar recorded 3,336 cases, followed by Maharashtra (1,259). A total of 815 people were killed over land dispute in Bihar in 2021.
Bihar recorded 2,799 murder cases in 2021 while Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 3,825 cases.
Bihar also topped the list in attacks on police and government officials, recording 150 cases.
In cases related to attempt to murder, Bihar, with 8,393 cases, was second only to West Bengal (13,351).
The state also saw the highest number of rioting cases (6,298), including 51 communal/religious riots, while Maharashtra stood second with 8,709 cases.
In dowry related cases, Bihar has been placed on number two with 3,367 cases , second only to UP. Altogether 1,000 women were killed for dowry in Bihar, against 2,222 in UP.
In cases involving atrocities committed against Dalits, Bihar is on fourth spot with 5,842 cases.
In crime against women, Bihar is second (3,400 cases) only to UP (4,642 cases).
In rape cases, however, Bihar (786) was placed on 13th spot while Rajasthan topped the list.
The state ranked 21st in cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty.
According to data, Bihar recorded 6,589 cases of kidnapping of women for ransom or to compel her for marriage while UP topped the list with 8,599 cases.
Bihar has been placed second in ATM related fraud cases (557), topped by Rajasthan (741 cases).
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics