NCRB data: Bihar tops in crimes linked to land dispute

Bihar has topped the list of states in crimes relate to land disputes during 2021 while it is second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of murder cases, according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has painted a grim picture of the state’s law and order situation.

In crime related to land disputes, Bihar recorded 3,336 cases, followed by Maharashtra (1,259). A total of 815 people were killed over land dispute in Bihar in 2021.

Bihar recorded 2,799 murder cases in 2021 while Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 3,825 cases.

Bihar also topped the list in attacks on police and government officials, recording 150 cases.

In cases related to attempt to murder, Bihar, with 8,393 cases, was second only to West Bengal (13,351).

The state also saw the highest number of rioting cases (6,298), including 51 communal/religious riots, while Maharashtra stood second with 8,709 cases.

In dowry related cases, Bihar has been placed on number two with 3,367 cases , second only to UP. Altogether 1,000 women were killed for dowry in Bihar, against 2,222 in UP.

In cases involving atrocities committed against Dalits, Bihar is on fourth spot with 5,842 cases.

In crime against women, Bihar is second (3,400 cases) only to UP (4,642 cases).

In rape cases, however, Bihar (786) was placed on 13th spot while Rajasthan topped the list.

The state ranked 21st in cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty.

According to data, Bihar recorded 6,589 cases of kidnapping of women for ransom or to compel her for marriage while UP topped the list with 8,599 cases.

Bihar has been placed second in ATM related fraud cases (557), topped by Rajasthan (741 cases).

