New ECR GM takes charge

Anupam Sharma, additional general manager of Southeastern Railway, on Saturday took charge as general manager, East Central Railway (ECR)

Anjani Goyal, GM (diesel locomotive works in Varanasi, who was holding the additional charge as GM (ECR) after Lalit Chandra Trivedi, who took charge on March 7, 2018, retired on June 30.

Sharma, an IRSME (Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers) officer, joined Indian Railways in 1986 and has since served in several important capacities.