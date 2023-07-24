Home / Cities / Patna News / Varanasi-Kolkata expressway to be named NH319B, work to commence soon: NHAI

Varanasi-Kolkata expressway to be named NH319B, work to commence soon: NHAI

BySubhash Pathak
Jul 24, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Starting from Varanasi, the expressway will enter Bihar at Chand, bordering Chaudali in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and exit at Imamganj in Gaya after covering a distance of about 160 km

The upcoming six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Kolkata expressway has been named NH319B by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said a road construction department (RCD) official on Sunday.

The 610-km long Varanasi-Kolkata expressway will connect four districts each of Bihar & Jharkhand before entering WB. (Representative file image)
The NHAI issued a notification on Friday, naming the 610-km long Varanasi-Kolkata expressway as NH319B, which will connect four districts each of Bihar and Jharkhand before entering West Bengal through Purulia district.

“The process of land acquisition will be expedited once the NHAI gives it a distinctive identity,” said the RCD engineer.

Starting from Varanasi, the expressway will enter Bihar at Chand, bordering Chaudali in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and exit at Imamganj in Gaya after covering a distance of about 160 km.

A five-kilometre tunnel is proposed to be created in the Kaimur hills and cross the Sone river in Tilauthu of Sasaram to enter Aurangabad, along the Grand Trunk road.

“The cost of construction is likely to go a bid up as the NHAI has proposed almost a straight alignment of it,” said a senior officer of NHAI, based at Patna.

The expressway, to be built at a cost of 35,000 crore, will enter Jharkhand from Hunterganj in Chatra and make an exit to West Bengal’s Purulia district after passing through Hazaribag and Ramgarh.

The Jharkhand RCD will connect the expressway with Ranchi’s ring road.

Officials said that the travel time between Kolkata and Varanasi will be reduced to half once the expressway (NH319B) is complete.

At present, it takes around 12-14 hours to cover the distance (690km) between Varanasi and Kolkata.

The road is also set to boost trade activities in Bihar as well, as the upcoming logistics park in Gaya will be linked to it.

The expressway will also give Bihar easy access to Kolkata port for export of goods.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

