NHAI nod to integrate Dwarka e-way with sector roads in Gurugram

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday agreed to acquire land at eight points on the Dwarka Expressway under the NHAI Act to connect sector roads in the city with the highway. NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav inspects the Gurugram stretch of the Dwarka Expressway on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The proposal was approved in principle by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, who conducted an inspection of the Gurugram stretch of the expressway, said officials.

Officials of the Gurugram district administration, who accompanied the NHAI chairman during his visit, said little work is remaining on the stretch and it can be opened for traffic soon.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer PC Meena, who was present during the inspection, said they had in an earlier meeting discussed a proposal with the NHAI chairman regarding acquisition of land at eight critical points.

“We received an in-principle approval today. The GMDA will submit a proposal regarding this within a week and we are ready to deposit the money for acquisition of land. The work on building infrastructure will be carried out by the NHAI itself,” said Meena, adding that acquisition of land under the NHAI Act was easier.

A spokesperson of the district administration said the NHAI chairman conducted a tour of the 18.9kms project that falls in Gurugram and took stock of the ongoing work. He directed the officials to use the Miyawaki method for creating a green stretch at the cloverleaf near Kherki Daula.

The Miyawaki forest system allows for intensive planting of trees in a limited area, leading to high-density greenery.

The chairman’s visit began with an exhibition organised by the NHAI on the Dwarka Expressway project. He later inspected the expressway stretch from Bajghera to Kherki Daula. GMDA CEO PC Meena and Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also accompanied him during the inspection.

The Dwarka expressway is 29kms long and the project is being developed in four phases. The ₹7,000 crore project was handed over by the Haryana government to NHAI in 2016 after multiple delays.

A senior NHAI official said it was an impromptu visit by the chairman to review the expressway project and to nudge contractors and officials to expedite the work. “A visit by the chairman is enough to galvanise the workforce on such projects,” he said.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the expressway next year.

