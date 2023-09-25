Nitish attends BJP function in Patna; downplays speculation about NDA return

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday attended Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna, skipping the opposition gathering organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Kaithal to mark the 110th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and party patriarch Chaudhary Devi Lal. CM Nitish Kumar paid tribute to late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the occasion his birth anniversary at Rajendra Nagar, Patna (Twitter/@NitishKumar)

Born on 25 September 1916, Pandit Deendayal was founder and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kumar’s presence at the event have led to speculation about his closeness to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kumar, however, downplayed the issue. “We respect everyone. It was decided by the government to observe Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jayanti as a state programme. We are working for everyone. We will continue to do development work like this in future also,” Kumar said.

Kumar also denied that this is an indication of his closeness to the NDA. “You all know, I have been working to unite the opposition. I have nothing to do with what others say,” the chief minister said.

With regard to his Kaithal visit, Kumar feigned ignorance. “I keep on going everywhere,” he said.

It was the NDA government in Bihar that had declared Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti as a state function when Kumar was part of the alliance before 2022.

The INLD had invited most of the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, among others.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP seems to be divided with Kumar’s gesture. “It is a welcome step if he visited there after getting impressed by late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s work,” said BJP state president Samrat Chowdhary, whereas Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi made it clear that “doors for Nitish Kumar are closed permanently.”

“Union home minister Amit Shah had said it twice. He is a political baggage. What utility does he have? He doesn’t have the capability to get the votes transferred. Doors of BJP are closed for him,” said Modi.

However, another senior party leader and former Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha made it clear that only all those leaders were welcome to the party, who toe the nationalist ideology.

Kumar’s attending the Deen Dayal Jayanti programme is seen as a subtle move to exert pressure on his alliance partners as the seat-sharing time approaches.

“There is no denying that he (Kumar) is one leader who is not narrow-minded. But his Monday’s appearance at BJP ideologue anniversary is a clear message more to the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) than the BJP that if not given a proper share, I am not averse to the BJP,” said Prof (Retired) N K Chowdhary, former Principal of Patna College and a political commentator.

“It is also a larger message after Nitish failed to get a role in the INDIA alliance,” he added.

Reports suggest that Kumar has not succeeded in bargaining a ‘desired’ share of seats with RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

